The Absolute Best Way To Freeze Banana Bread And How Long It Will Last

Although you want to freeze leftovers (including banana bread) as soon as possible, you also want to make sure the banana bread has fully cooled first — you should also let banana bread cool before eating. If you don't, the trapped moisture in the loaf can lead to freezer burn or a less than desirable texture.

Whether you should slice your banana bread before freezing depends on when you expect to consume the leftovers. Individual slices are great when you want to grab just a slice or two, but have a higher risk of freezer burn since more surface area is exposed. An entire loaf is great if you want a larger amount to serve or want to store it in the freezer longer, but can take longer to thaw out.

To thaw out the banana bread, simply take it out of the freezer and place it on the counter for a few hours, depending on whether it's sliced or whole. If you're defrosting an entire loaf, you may want to place it in the fridge overnight. You can also place the banana bread in the oven and reheat on a fairly low temperature (no more than 350 degrees Fahrenheit), or thaw out slices in the toaster oven, air fryer, or even the microwave.