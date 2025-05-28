The Absolute Best Way To Freeze Banana Bread And How Long It Will Last
There's a reason banana bread is so popular: It's moist and delicious, perfect for breakfast, an on-the-go snack, or dessert, and super easy and economical to make. One downside is that it doesn't last that long — around four days when properly wrapped and kept on the counter, or around a week in the fridge if you store banana bread correctly in an airtight container. If you want to enjoy your banana bread for longer, or you baked multiple loaves so you have extras on hand, you can also freeze it. Here's the best way to do it.
To freeze banana bread, wrap an entire loaf, half a loaf, or individual slices in plastic wrap, aluminum foil, or even parchment paper at least once and ideally twice, then place it in a Ziploc bag or airtight container, label it, and place it in the freezer. Properly stored, banana bread should last for up to a year, though it's a good idea to consume it within three months for the best quality. When you want to eat your banana bread, simply thaw it out and enjoy.
Tips for freezing and thawing banana bread
Although you want to freeze leftovers (including banana bread) as soon as possible, you also want to make sure the banana bread has fully cooled first — you should also let banana bread cool before eating. If you don't, the trapped moisture in the loaf can lead to freezer burn or a less than desirable texture.
Whether you should slice your banana bread before freezing depends on when you expect to consume the leftovers. Individual slices are great when you want to grab just a slice or two, but have a higher risk of freezer burn since more surface area is exposed. An entire loaf is great if you want a larger amount to serve or want to store it in the freezer longer, but can take longer to thaw out.
To thaw out the banana bread, simply take it out of the freezer and place it on the counter for a few hours, depending on whether it's sliced or whole. If you're defrosting an entire loaf, you may want to place it in the fridge overnight. You can also place the banana bread in the oven and reheat on a fairly low temperature (no more than 350 degrees Fahrenheit), or thaw out slices in the toaster oven, air fryer, or even the microwave.