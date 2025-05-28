Prosciutto Di Parma Vs Di San Daniele: What's The Difference Between The Deli Meats?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there is a plethora of rich, salty, enticing Italian deli meats to choose from, none are quite as iconic and well-known as prosciutto, whether it be di Parma or di San Daniele. The word di in Italian means of or from, and usually indicates ownership or origin. Linguistically, as well as geographically, the difference between prosciutto di Parma and prosciutto di San Daniele comes down to origin. Prosciutto di Parma comes from the Parma area of northern Italy, located in Emilia-Romagna, where Parmesan cheese is also made. Prosciutto di San Daniele is made in the municipality of San Daniele del Friuli (which is also a town in the area) in northwestern Italy, not far from the border of Slovenia. Other than just location of origin, the differences between the two prosciuttos also includes production methods and influences of terroir, which affect texture, appearance, and most of all, flavor.

Both types of prosciutto are protected by the Italian government with a label known as DOP, or Denominazione di Origine Protetta, translating to protected designation of origin. A DOP label ensures that an Italian product is being made in a certain region of Italy, as well as in accordance with traditional methods. Prosciutto di Parma and Prosciutto di San Daniele might seem almost identical at first glance, but their slight variations in production methods and the differences in environment and location lead to slightly similar but also distinct and glorious cured meats.