18 Magnolia Bakery India Menu Items We'd Love To Try In The US

When Magnolia Bakery first opened its doors in the West Village in 1996, few would have imagined that Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City" would one day stroll through the same doors in search of a frosted pink cupcake. The bakery's meteoric success has since blurred boundaries and reached across the globe, from Dubai to the Philippines. After decades of wondering what the hype was all about, I finally found answers when it made its way over to Indian shores in 2019.

However, answers weren't the only thing I sought within its minty interiors. The brand has introduced several new items on the menu to meet the demands of the local palate. Its tres leches is infused with inventive flavors like banana milk and saffron. As a form of respect for India's vegetarian population — currently the largest in the world — an expansive range of eggless treats has also been devised solely for the country. That said, you'll also find whimsical and familiar favorites, like gooey skillet cookies and bars loaded with brownies and whipped cream.

I sampled some of Magnolia Bakery India's offerings and assessed their flavor, texture, and the freshness of their ingredients. If you have visiting India penciled on your bucket list, these desserts from Magnolia Bakery will make for the perfect way to end any food marathon.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.