The Trader Joe's Beer-Buying Tip For Indecisive Shoppers

Trader Joes might be the ultimate party grocery store. From it's unbeatable snack aisles to affordable own-brand beer favorites, the iconic Charles-Shaw two-buck chuck, and an impressive selection of well-known IPAs, lagers, sours, and even alcohol-free beers, your local T.J.'s probably has everything you need for a successful celebration. But what if you're more of a one beer after work person? Trader Joe's offers a solution. It's not widely advertised, but the build your own six-pack offer doesn't just apply to the singles shelf. In fact, you can add any beer your local store carries to your DIY brewskie selection, and you can even open packaging to do it. That's the mystery of open boxes in the beer and wine aisle solved, along with a solution for beer lovers who can't decide what they want to drink later.

As with many Trader Joe's items, the best thing about its build your own six-pack deal is the value. Unlike most grocery stores, there's no added charge when you buy one or two beers from a larger pack, so if you grab one can from a box of six priced at $8, your cashier will ring it up for $1.33. Eagle-eyed T.J.'s beer aficionados might notice that this is more than the $6 six-pack some stores advertise — that price applies to beers from packs priced at $6 or $5.99, like Boatswain IPAs and other in-house options and is still available if you choose carefully.