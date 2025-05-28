The Trader Joe's Beer-Buying Tip For Indecisive Shoppers
Trader Joes might be the ultimate party grocery store. From it's unbeatable snack aisles to affordable own-brand beer favorites, the iconic Charles-Shaw two-buck chuck, and an impressive selection of well-known IPAs, lagers, sours, and even alcohol-free beers, your local T.J.'s probably has everything you need for a successful celebration. But what if you're more of a one beer after work person? Trader Joe's offers a solution. It's not widely advertised, but the build your own six-pack offer doesn't just apply to the singles shelf. In fact, you can add any beer your local store carries to your DIY brewskie selection, and you can even open packaging to do it. That's the mystery of open boxes in the beer and wine aisle solved, along with a solution for beer lovers who can't decide what they want to drink later.
As with many Trader Joe's items, the best thing about its build your own six-pack deal is the value. Unlike most grocery stores, there's no added charge when you buy one or two beers from a larger pack, so if you grab one can from a box of six priced at $8, your cashier will ring it up for $1.33. Eagle-eyed T.J.'s beer aficionados might notice that this is more than the $6 six-pack some stores advertise — that price applies to beers from packs priced at $6 or $5.99, like Boatswain IPAs and other in-house options and is still available if you choose carefully.
What kind of beer is available at Trader Joe's?
Trader Joe's carries beers from well known brands like Sierra Nevada, Lagunitas, and Modelo. You can pick any of these and many more when you're designing your perfect six-pack. There are tons of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers on sale at most stores, too, including Athletic, which The Wall Street Journal called "the hottest beer in America".
For value-first shoppers, there are plenty of T.J.'s exclusive beers and hard ciders to choose from. These beverages are white labeled, which means they're brewed by an outside company and branded by Trader Joe's. While the labeling says "Brewed and canned by Joesphsbrau Brewing," chatter online tells a different story. There have long been rumors that they're made by Goose Island Brewery, Firestone Walker Brewing, and other large craft beer manufacturers. Wherever the beers originate, they're good, with Simple Times Lager and Josephsbrau Bavarian Style Hefeweizen ranking top in our Trader Joe's beer taste test.
Every store's selection is a little different, so scope out your local T.J.'s for a better idea of what's available near you at the moment. Remember, there are often seasonal specials like pumpkin beers for Fall, spiced ales in Winter, and lighter options during the Summer months, so what's on offer close to you will change from time to time.
Strategies for the perfect Trader Joe's six pack
Many Trader Joe's shoppers use the free-for-all six-pack deal to take home a selection of their favorite beers without having to purchase a case of each. This saves money and storage space and means that every beer drinker in the family can get exactly what they want. It's also totally fine to mix and match regular beer with nonalcoholic, so if someone in the house is alcohol free or you're just trying to cut down, it's easy to try new alcohol free or low alcohol beers. And with the nonalcoholic beer market booming at the moment, there are plenty to sample (we know, we've tested and ranked them).
More adventurous beer lovers like to fill their cardboard carrier with surprises, trying wild and wacky flavors without committing to six cans of something that might prove to be an acquired taste. With options like Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Beer regularly on the shelves, this seems like a solid strategy for thrill seekers, while more middle-of-the-road drinkers can expand their palates by picking up one party-in-your-mouth beer along with five safe favorites. Whatever your taste in beer, building your own six-pack means it's easy to combine value with premium products for the best of both worlds, and you'll never get bored halfway through a case of beer again.