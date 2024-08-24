Review: Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Beer Is Sweet, Strong, And Worth Trying Once
It may still be August, but fall is making an early appearance at retail stores, including Trader Joe's. Among the seasonal delights back on the store's shelves is its Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer. The intriguingly named beverage has appeared regularly since its debut in 2020, likely due to its popularity. However, online reviews are mixed.
Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer was born from the success of its Speculoos Cookie Butter — a spread made from finely ground Belgian speculoos cookies. When the grocery chain introduced this sweet spread in 2011, it became an instant sensation, with consumers raving about using the cookie butter in various ways, like stirring it into coffee or blending it into a milkshake. Building on that success, Trader Joe's expanded its Speculoos Cookie Butter line to include ice cream, cheesecake bites, and cookies, all infused with the cookie butter's distinctive spiced flavor. Venturing into the beverage market, Trader Joe's spent over two years perfecting its Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer before launching it in the U.S. in late 2020.
As a trained pastry chef, I can truly appreciate when flavors and textures match as beautifully as they do in Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter. That said, I do enjoy a good beer as well. So the big question is: Does the cookie butter flavor work in an alcoholic drink, or does it fall flat? Is it a delightful after-dinner dessert beer, or could it even be something more?
What is Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer?
Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer is an imperial golden ale inspired by the grocer's beloved Speculoos Cookie Butter spread. This richly flavored ale is crafted with whole vanilla beans, milk, sugar, and toasted coconut, capturing the sweet, caramel notes of the iconic treat — although it's worth noting that Trader Joe's cookie butter doesn't actually contain coconut. The result is a decadently smooth, creamy ale that embodies the spirit of the classic cookie butter in liquid form.
As with most imperial ales, this one is big, bold, and full-bodied, with a robust 9.5% alcohol by volume, packing a punch and delivering intense, dessert-like flavors. To create this liquid concoction, Trader Joe's partnered with Hardywood Park, an award-winning producer of delicious dessert beers. The beer is brewed and bottled in Hardywood's Brewery in Richmond, Virginia, and is packaged in a sleek 16-ounce (1 pint) aluminum can that's as stylish as it is easy to hold.
Where to find Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer
Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer is a seasonal offering usually among the first fall items spotted at Trader Joe's, or at least at my local store. Even though it's only August, I spotted stacks of four-pack cans in the alcohol section, nestled among the rows of wine bottles. The beer comes in slender cans wrapped in a deep royal blue-ish purple label that matches the beloved Speculoos Cookie Butter. It's elegant, striking, and hard to miss.
Remember, this beer is a seasonal Trader Joe's item, so if you're a fan, it's wise to stock up now to have some around for the holidays. As with many Trader Joe's favorites, once it's gone, it may not be back for a while. To avoid disappointment, call your local Trader Joe's to see if the beer is in stock before making the trip. And if not, head over there anyway because there are plenty of delicious Trader Joe's snacks to console yourself with.
How much does Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer cost?
Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer varies in price, depending on where you purchase it. While it's typically sold as a four-pack, you can buy just a single can if you prefer — similar to how you can buy bananas individually at Trader Joe's. It might feel awkward tearing a single can off a four-pack in the middle of the store, but rest assured, it's not only allowed but welcome.
A single can of Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer costs $3.75 (plus applicable tax depending on your location), while a four-pack is $14.99. If you're wondering about savings, there's a negligible price difference between buying the beer individually or as a four-pack, so there's no need to break out the calculator. I love the flexibility of being able to buy just one or two cans instead of committing to a full four-pack. It's perfect if you're short on fridge space or want to try it out without overstocking, and it's one of the many reasons people adore Trader Joe's.
Taste test
Drinking Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer is a sensory experience with a lot happening in every sip. When poured into a chilled glass, it forms a thick white foam that crowns the slightly hazy orange brew. The foam lingers for a few minutes before gently fading away. The aroma is sweet and intense, with prominent notes of coconut, butterscotch, and vanilla, as well as a distinct yeastiness.
The first sip was surprising, unlike any beer I've had before — malty and spicy with rich flavors of coconut and vanilla. This beer is bold, heavy, and filling, with an intense, astringent aftertaste that fans of hoppy beers will appreciate. It leaves a thin coating on the tongue, allowing the complex flavors to linger. This isn't a beer to chug, and it won't quench your thirst on a hot day. Instead, it's one to sip and savor, perfect for moments when you want to enjoy something rich and intriguing.
What's the best way to drink Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer?
Trader Joe's has thoughtfully printed two specific recommendations on the can for how to enjoy Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer. First, the company suggests that you "Savor at 40°F." I tried the beer at both 50 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and the colder temperature made a noticeable difference. The beer became brighter, less intense, and overall easier to drink. The second recommendation is to "Pour slowly into a stem glass." Using a stem glass enhances the drinking experience by providing temperature control and allowing for swirling. The stem prevents your hands from warming the beer, while swirling releases the aroma and opens up the beer's flavor.
Let's be clear: This isn't your typical football-watching beer. It's not for pairing with nachos or chicken wings. No way, no how. But if you're looking for something to serve with dessert or enjoy on its own, Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer is an excellent choice. It would likely pair beautifully with any treat topped with a speculoos cookie butter spread, whether homemade or from TJ's. I enjoyed mine with Biscoff cookies, and other indulgent options that come to mind are cheesecake or a wedge of creamy Brie.
Is Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer worth it?
If you've never had the chance to try Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer — and especially if you're a fan of both cookie butter and beer — I think it's worth trying at least once. Since you can pick up just a single can, why not spend a few bucks to satisfy your curiosity? Even if it doesn't blow you away, it's a fun and novel experience. And if it's not quite your taste, don't pour it down the drain; it may just make an interesting twist to your favorite Irish beer bread recipe.
With 9.5% alcohol by volume, this is a high-gravity beer, so proceed with caution and keep that in mind before diving in. Overall, it's a unique brew I haven't seen before. Combining cookie butter and beer is indeed an unusual concept. I won't be stocking up on it, but I plan to keep a few cans around during the holidays. It's a perfect dessert option or a conversation starter.