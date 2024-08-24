Review: Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Beer Is Sweet, Strong, And Worth Trying Once

It may still be August, but fall is making an early appearance at retail stores, including Trader Joe's. Among the seasonal delights back on the store's shelves is its Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer. The intriguingly named beverage has appeared regularly since its debut in 2020, likely due to its popularity. However, online reviews are mixed.

Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer was born from the success of its Speculoos Cookie Butter — a spread made from finely ground Belgian speculoos cookies. When the grocery chain introduced this sweet spread in 2011, it became an instant sensation, with consumers raving about using the cookie butter in various ways, like stirring it into coffee or blending it into a milkshake. Building on that success, Trader Joe's expanded its Speculoos Cookie Butter line to include ice cream, cheesecake bites, and cookies, all infused with the cookie butter's distinctive spiced flavor. Venturing into the beverage market, Trader Joe's spent over two years perfecting its Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer before launching it in the U.S. in late 2020.

As a trained pastry chef, I can truly appreciate when flavors and textures match as beautifully as they do in Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter. That said, I do enjoy a good beer as well. So the big question is: Does the cookie butter flavor work in an alcoholic drink, or does it fall flat? Is it a delightful after-dinner dessert beer, or could it even be something more?