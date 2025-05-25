17 Starbucks Collectibles You Won't Find In The U.S.
Starbucks has had its fair share of merch misses, but if there's one thing the brand does exceptionally well, it's turning everyday drinkware into highly coveted collector's items. While U.S. stores boast their own line of seasonal drinkware and popular collabs, some of the brand's most stunning and culturally inspired merchandise is only available overseas. Much like its ever-evolving lineup of fan-favorite drinks, these international pieces often fly under the radar — unless you're traveling abroad or know exactly where to look. Plus, in today's era of drinkware obsession, these popular collector items are quickly becoming status symbols.
Starbucks' international merchandise goes far beyond the basics, often depicting regional architecture, local culture, holidays, and art. From seasonal releases only available in select regions to mugs tied to local festivals or political moments, here are 17 unique finds from around the globe that just might inspire your next trip — or at least your next online hunt.
Starbucks Taiwan's Local Cultural Collection
These aren't your typical souvenir mugs. Taiwan's Local Cultural Collection celebrates the island's rich heritage through unique drinkware inspired by traditional deities and folklore. This limited-edition lineup features ceramic mugs embossed and appliquéd with iconic figures such as Guanyin Bodhisattva, the God of Wealth, Mazu, and Wenchang Dijun. What makes them even more special is the ceramic embossing and appliqué work used to bring the motifs to life, making them both functional and collectible art pieces.
According to Starbucks Taiwan's Instagram and website, this collection was designed to honor local culture and invite customers to connect with Taiwan's traditions while enjoying their favorite Starbucks beverages. The items are available only at select Starbucks stores across Taiwan. Whether you're a Starbucks fan or just love unique coffee cups, they are a great way to enjoy your drink while connecting to Taiwan's heritage, not to mention, it's a meaningful alternative to standard Starbucks merch.
Starbucks Dubai Ramadan 2025 Cup
Each year during Ramadan, Starbucks UAE releases a limited-edition cup designed with crescent moons, stars, and cultural motifs to mark the holy month. The 2025 Ramadan cup, created in collaboration with Crepuscule Brand Design and designer Maëlis Bedu, features elegant crescent moon and star patterns blended with contemporary artistic elements to reflect both tradition and modern design. This exclusive collectible is available only in Starbucks UAE stores during Ramadan (typically March to April), making it especially coveted by collectors and fans of regional Starbucks merchandise. Starbucks UAE's Instagram highlights how the cup still honors tradition while embracing the future.
Its release coincides with seasonal menu items like Kunafa Bites and other Iftar treats, further tying it to the spirit of togetherness and celebration. This release is part of Starbucks' "Keep the Gathering Flowing" campaign, which celebrates the café as a modern-day majlis – a place where communities come together to share stories, laughter, and coffee throughout the holy month.
Joe Kind Snoopy Merchandise
Starbucks fans outside the U.S. received a special treat with the Joe Kind Snoopy collection. This Peanuts-inspired merchandise celebrating kindness, coffee, and community, launched in March 2025 across Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Japan introduced exclusive Snoopy-themed drinks and merchandise as early as March 18. The collection rolled out between March 25 and 27 across China, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. In China, Starbucks released ceramic mugs and tote bags featuring Snoopy's "Joe Kind" persona. Japan released animated Starbucks eGift cards and special packaging. Meanwhile, more than 4,700 stores in 39 markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa stocked pastel-toned reusable cups and tumblers.
France hosted a "Snoopy in Style" pop-up, complete with a limited-edition mug. Latin America and the Caribbean joined in with collectible gift cards. Middle Eastern markets received exclusive drinkware and tote bags. The collection ran through April 2025, coinciding with Starbucks' "Global Month of Good" campaign.
Starbucks 2025 Tokyo Roastery Sakura Collection
Released in-store on February 15 and online from February 12, Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo's 2025 Sakura Cherry Blossom Collection celebrates Japan's iconic sakura season — when cherry trees bloom in a stunning display of pink along the Meguro River near the Roastery, and countrywide. The collection draws inspiration from the blossoms and the Roastery's architecture, designed by Kengo Kuma, which features origami-like ceilings, timber fins, and copper cherry blossom installations.
The drinkware lineup available on the Starbucks Japan website includes stainless steel bottles and tumblers with soft gradient pinks and graphic sakura motifs, a variety of mugs in multiple styles and colors, double-wall glass mugs, and a Japan-made porcelain spring mug (packaged in a paulownia wood box to enhance the coffee aroma). Accessories and apparel feature a salmon-pink apron embroidered with cherry blossoms and copper accents, a canvas tote bag with pink piping and embroidered blossoms, delicate traditional furoshiki wrapping cloths, and hexagonal cowhide keychains with sakura charms. The collection also includes seasonal stationery, gift cards, and special Sakura gift bags.
PORTER x Starbucks Japan Collection
The Porter x Starbucks Collection stands out even in Japan's world of limited-edition drops. Starbucks' official statement notes the first items launched online on January 16, 2025, followed by a full release at Starbucks Reserve Tokyo and select stores from February 5. This partnership with iconic bag maker PORTER (Yoshida & Co.) features 15 items across two sets.
The main lineup includes four bags: the 2Way Tool Bag and Helmet Bag (available in black and Latte Beige, inspired by Starbucks' Double Tall Latte), plus a Tote Bag and a Shoulder Bag in classic black. Hidden bottle pockets are built into many of the designs, perfect for securely carrying one of the nine matching stainless steel bottles. Some bottles feature playful designs like "Mr. Porter" in a barista apron, while others carry PORTER's box logo. You'll also find two Starbucks Cards — a physical one in PORTER's signature orange and a digital one in green.
Roastery Tokyo exclusives include a unique drawstring bag with a coffee bean-shaped bottom and bottle pockets, plus two stainless steel bottles in black and copper, each designed to mirror the Roastery's striking interior and roasted coffee casks.
Starbucks Mushy Snake Collection
If you're someone who loves to celebrate Lunar New Year with meaningful and stylish collectibles, the Starbucks Mushy Snake Collection for 2025 was a perfect way to welcome the Year of the Snake. Available exclusively in Asia-Pacific markets like New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore, the series features beautifully designed drinkware and accessories adorned with elegant snake motifs and florals symbolizing wisdom, transformation, and good fortune in Chinese culture.
It has stainless steel tumblers, plastic cold cups, and ceramic mugs in soft pastel tones of pink, orange, and yellow. Starbucks U.S. released its own Year of the Snake line, but the Mushy Snake collection remained exclusive to the Asia-Pacific region. Starbucks Singapore's collection also includes limited-edition accessories and a Year of the Snake Starbucks Card, alongside festive Bearista plush toys and seasonal treats.
Starbucks New Year 2025 Zodiac Collection
This hand-crafted New Year collection was a beautiful tribute to the Year of the Snake. Released on December 13, 2024, primarily at Starbucks Japan stores and the Reserve Roastery Tokyo, the collection resulted from a standout collaboration with the Shimada Kōen Doll Studio of Kyoto. This partnership brought hand-crafted figurines and charms to Starbucks shelves, including the JIMOTO Made Higashiyama Zodiac Figurines in gold, white, and black snake designs, Zodiac Clay Bells, and a rare Gosho Ningyo Treasure Bag.
Alongside these pieces, the collection, showcased on Sora News, includes exclusive ceramic mugs designed to evoke the snake's form. The 355 ml mug (about 12 ounces) features sculpted, wraparound textures that mimic a coiled snake, while the 89 ml mini mug (about 3 ounces) offers a compact yet equally striking design. Complementing the drinkware is a New Year Canister for coffee beans or treats, and the adorable Bearista Snake plush toys are available in two sizes. The collection also includes a New Year Beverage Card.
20 Years in France Merchandise
In 2024, Starbucks marked its 20th anniversary in France with a special limited-edition merchandise drop, launched as part of the summer "We are l'amour" campaign. Available mainly in Paris stores, the collection celebrated French culture with drinkware featuring iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe, paired with the official "20 ans" anniversary logo.
Also included in the launch was a plush Bearista Bear dressed in a beret and carrying a baguette, adding a playful, French twist. Partners in participating stores also wore commemorative aprons and pins inspired by the city's multilingual spirit charm. The limited-time collection was complemented by special anniversary menu items, including the Starbucks Reserve Paris Blend coffee roasted in Milan, and festive treats like golden and heart-shaped donuts. With its Paris-exclusive release, cultural details, and limited run, the "20 Years in France" collection has quickly become a sought-after keepsake for collectors and fans of international Starbucks memorabilia.
Starbucks x BLACKPINK Collection
The Starbucks x BLACKPINK collection launched on July 25, 2023, and it was a major draw for fans of the K-pop supergroup. It was made available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. At the heart of this exclusive drop was a dazzling lineup of 11 drinkware items and six lifestyle accessories, each designed in BLACKPINK's signature pink-and-black color palette with playful, graffiti-style doodles.
You can sip your favorite Starbucks teas from reusable cups, mugs, and tumblers encrusted with sparkling rhinestones and fun drawings, all designed to be eye-catching and eco-friendly. The lifestyle accessories are just as impressive: a graffiti tote bag, yoga mat, passport holder, key chains, and more.
To build excitement, Starbucks offered early access to its rewards members. The collection sold out rapidly upon launch, with most markets moving over 90% of the stock within hours and some online stores crashing due to demand.
Zacatecas Mexico Mug
If you're a collector of Starbucks World City mugs, the 2022 Zacatecas Mexico mug is a notable addition. Part of the Been There Series, this mug honors Zacatecas, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its well-preserved colonial architecture and rich mining history. Zacatecas was a major silver mining hub during the Spanish colonial era and played a pivotal role in Mexico's fight for independence and revolution.
The design features detailed illustrations of Zacatecas' iconic landmarks, including its baroque-style cathedrals and historic plazas, capturing the city's unique charm. The mug also pays homage to the city's indigenous roots, with the name "Zacatecas" derived from Nahuatl, meaning "people who live on the edge of the field."
Collectors value this mug for its intricate artwork and cultural storytelling, making it a prized piece in the World City collection. Its limited release in 2022 adds to its rarity and appeal among Starbucks mug enthusiasts worldwide.
Starbucks x LINE FRIENDS City Exclusive Collection
Released starting July 15, 2022, in select Starbucks stores across Hong Kong, South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, and from August 15 in Thailand, this edition features lifestyle essentials inspired by Asia's iconic landmarks and traditions. The collection includes a ceramic mug, tote bag, plastic cold cup, and tumbler, all designed with colorful, unique artwork. Characters BROWN, CONY, and SALLY are featured exploring regional specialties like dim sum in Hong Kong and shopping in Seoul's Myeong-dong, inviting customers to celebrate local culture while enjoying their drinks.
This collaboration between Starbucks and LINE FRIENDS marks their third joint merchandise release, following the initial Holiday collection launched in December 2021. Building on that success, the second collaboration arrived in April 2022 to celebrate Earth Month, showcasing sustainable drinkware and accessories centered around the character BROWN, meant to inspire environmental awareness. The merchandise was available while supplies lasted, emphasizing collectible appeal among fans of both brands.
Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milano Exclusive Merchandise
If you're visiting or collecting from the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milano, you'll find an exclusive merchandise selection that truly captures the spirit of Milan. Located at Piazza Cordusio 1, this Roastery offers limited-edition mugs, tumblers, bottles, and accessories inspired by Milanese architecture, fashion, and coffee traditions. The collection was posted on Reserve Milano's Instagram account and matches the Roastery's unique bronze cask. The sleek ceramic mugs and tumblers boast minimalist designs reflecting Milan's elegant style.
Among the highlights are the 3-ounce Cask Collection demi mugs, which represent each of the six Starbucks Reserve Roasteries worldwide: Tokyo, Seattle, Shanghai, Milan, New York, and Chicago. These demi-cups are inspired by the iconic casks used at each Roastery, with shapes and textures reflecting the unique characteristics of their locations. For example, the Tokyo demi-cup features a cherry blossom relief and a bottom shaped like a cherry blossom. You'll also find durable bottles and accessories that blend functionality with designs inspired by Milanese café culture.
Starbucks Dubai Skyline Mugs
For collectors and fans of Starbucks city mugs, the Dubai Skyline Mug is a must-have addition. It was released in 2016 to commemorate the United Arab Emirates' Union Day, celebrated annually on December 2. This day marks the unification of the seven emirates into one nation in 1971, a significant national holiday in the UAE. The 14-ounce ceramic mug features a colorful, glossy decal of Dubai's iconic skyline, including landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and cultural elements like the Arabian horse silhouette. It is sold exclusively at Starbucks locations across the UAE, making it a prized item for collectors worldwide due to its limited regional availability.
This mug is a perfect keepsake for anyone wanting to commemorate their connection to the UAE or add a vibrant piece of Starbucks history to their collection. Collectors often seek it on resale platforms like eBay and Amazon UAE, where it commands premium prices.
Starbucks South Africa Mugs
For collectors chasing global exclusives, the Starbucks "You Are Here — South Africa" mug is a standout piece. This 14-ounce ceramic mug features bold, stylized illustrations of South Africa's breathtaking wildlife and landmarks. The series includes city-specific designs such as Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, and Durban. The Cape Town mug was officially released on November 19, 2020, and features a distinctive sun motif symbolizing the city's sunny climate. It showcases iconic landmarks like Table Mountain and native wildlife such as elephants, lions, and giraffes.
The Johannesburg mug highlights the city's urban skyline, bustling streets, and the Nelson Mandela statue, and is the only South African mug without the sun motif. Pretoria's mug celebrates its nickname, the "Jacaranda City," with purple jacaranda flowers, the Union Buildings, and local wildlife. Durban's design captures the city's coastal essence, featuring palm trees, sandy beaches, the Indian Ocean, turtles, and dolphins.
Starbucks You Are Here Russia Collection
This 2019 collection features a 14-ounce ceramic mug and a matching 2-ounce espresso cup. The standard mug showcases vibrant illustrations of Russian landmarks and cultural icons, including the colorful domes of Saint Basil's Cathedral, the Kremlin, and traditional folk motifs, all rendered in the signature "You Are Here" style. The espresso cup, or ornament version, mirrors the larger mug's design in a collectible mini format.
The collection was available exclusively in brand stores across Russia, making it a coveted item for collectors. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Starbucks announced its decision to exit the Russian market and resell its stores in May 2022. All its 130 stores were shut down, brand use was discontinued, and shipments of all merchandise, including mugs, stopped entirely. This exit instantly turned the Russia "You Are Here" mugs into rare collectibles. They fetch a pretty penny on resale sites like Walmart.
Starbucks Munich Oktoberfest Mug
The Starbucks Munich Oktoberfest Mug is a seasonal, limited-edition gem released exclusively in Starbucks stores around Munich during the world-famous Oktoberfest, typically available only in September and October. The mug's design aims to celebrate Bavarian culture and Munich's festive spirit.
Common motifs include traditional beer steins, golden pretzels, and the iconic blue-and-white checkered patterns that represent the Bavarian flag. Many editions also feature imagery such as alpine hats, Lebkuchenherzen, and illustrations of Munich landmarks, all set against vibrant backgrounds that evoke the lively atmosphere of Oktoberfest.
Made from durable ceramic, the mug is usually produced in the standard 14-ounce size, similar to the "You Are Here" series, and is crafted by Starbucks' in-house artists. Each year's release may feature slight variations in artwork, making them highly collectible for both Starbucks and Oktoberfest enthusiasts. Because these mugs are sold only during the festival season, they are a rare find internationally.
Blue Horse Set
No serious Starbucks collection is complete without the rare Blue Horse Set. These highly coveted collectibles include a mug, tumbler, creamer, and a matching gift card — all united by a whimsical blue horse design that blends Korean folk art with Starbucks' signature charm.
The standard 12-14-ounce ceramic mug and the tumbler both feature the blue horse artwork with subtle Starbucks branding. The creamer is a unique addition, shaped for easy pouring and decorated to match the set's artistic theme. The gift card, available only as part of the original set, completes the collection.
Only released in South Korea, it's one of those sets that's hard to stumble upon, especially in full. You might find the mug or tumbler on eBay now and then, but a complete, untouched set? That's gold. Full sets have been known to fetch about $500, with the creamer and gift card being the rarest pieces. Whether you're drawn to its design or its rarity, the Blue Horse Set is a treasure for any Starbucks fan. If you spot the whole set, don't hesitate to add it to your cart.