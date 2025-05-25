17 Starbucks Collectibles You Won't Find In The U.S.

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Starbucks has had its fair share of merch misses, but if there's one thing the brand does exceptionally well, it's turning everyday drinkware into highly coveted collector's items. While U.S. stores boast their own line of seasonal drinkware and popular collabs, some of the brand's most stunning and culturally inspired merchandise is only available overseas. Much like its ever-evolving lineup of fan-favorite drinks, these international pieces often fly under the radar — unless you're traveling abroad or know exactly where to look. Plus, in today's era of drinkware obsession, these popular collector items are quickly becoming status symbols.

Starbucks' international merchandise goes far beyond the basics, often depicting regional architecture, local culture, holidays, and art. From seasonal releases only available in select regions to mugs tied to local festivals or political moments, here are 17 unique finds from around the globe that just might inspire your next trip — or at least your next online hunt.