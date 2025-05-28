What To Know Before Pairing White Asparagus With Wine

Asparagus is the delectable harbinger of Spring. With a short season of six to eight weeks between April and June, the tender stalks flood the markets. Less prolific is green asparagus's chubbier ghostly twin, white asparagus, which in Germany and Peru is more beloved and celebrated. White asparagus is pricier than its green sibling because of how it's grown, and both white and green asparagus notoriously clash with most wine. We reached out to Erin Henderson, Founder and Chief Sommelier of The Wine Sisters, for her recommendations on the best wines to drink with asparagus. "People freak out about pairing wine with asparagus because the vegetable has a compound," she told us, "which is also what makes your pee smell a little funky, that clashes with wine." That compound, asparagusic acid, which our bodies have trouble metabolizing, exudes a sulfurous smell and affects our taste buds.

"Asparagus on its own makes a wine taste metallic, overly bitter, or tart," Henderson said. White asparagus is the same as green asparagus, except that it's been grown either in total darkness or buried in mounds of dirt. Without sunlight, white asparagus doesn't develop chlorophyll, so, as Henderson explained, "it lacks the herbal, grassy aspect of green. It's milder, maybe slightly sweeter, and generally earthier." For this reason, she recommends a Grüner Veltliner, which is produced in about one-third of all vineyards in Austria, and has a crisp, citrusy flavor with herbal tones that work harmoniously in balancing asparagus's earthiness.