Why You Should Avoid Trader Joe's Breaded Cod Fillet For Your Next Fish Sandwich

In the land of sandwiches, sometimes the toppings make the meal. We love all the different meats on an Italian sub, but it's really the combo of fresh veggies, oil, vinegar, and hot peppers that makes it special. However, when it comes to fish sandwiches, the fish is it, friends. You simply can't have a good fish sandwich without a quality piece of crispy, fried seafood.

Trader Joe's has plentiful convenient fried fish options, but we're sorry to tell you our reviewer concluded you should steer clear of the TJ's breaded cod fillet. No amount of quality slaw or American cheese is going to make transform that product into a good fish sandwich.

In Tasting Table's list of the Trader Joe's seafood you should buy and what to avoid, the breaded cod fillet was a pass. Though it was generally inoffensive and affordable, that's where the positives ended. We found that the cod wasn't very seasoned even though the packaging boasted its "seasoned batter," and it didn't get very crispy. "Aside from its mediocre flavor," our reviewer wrote, "I have to mention its unremarkable texture. These breaded cod fillets failed to get tender and instead got fairly rubbery and a little chewy." It turns out there are way better options, probably even in the same freezer section!