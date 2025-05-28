Why You Should Avoid Trader Joe's Breaded Cod Fillet For Your Next Fish Sandwich
In the land of sandwiches, sometimes the toppings make the meal. We love all the different meats on an Italian sub, but it's really the combo of fresh veggies, oil, vinegar, and hot peppers that makes it special. However, when it comes to fish sandwiches, the fish is it, friends. You simply can't have a good fish sandwich without a quality piece of crispy, fried seafood.
Trader Joe's has plentiful convenient fried fish options, but we're sorry to tell you our reviewer concluded you should steer clear of the TJ's breaded cod fillet. No amount of quality slaw or American cheese is going to make transform that product into a good fish sandwich.
In Tasting Table's list of the Trader Joe's seafood you should buy and what to avoid, the breaded cod fillet was a pass. Though it was generally inoffensive and affordable, that's where the positives ended. We found that the cod wasn't very seasoned even though the packaging boasted its "seasoned batter," and it didn't get very crispy. "Aside from its mediocre flavor," our reviewer wrote, "I have to mention its unremarkable texture. These breaded cod fillets failed to get tender and instead got fairly rubbery and a little chewy." It turns out there are way better options, probably even in the same freezer section!
Other TJ's frozen breaded fish is better
Luckily, Trader Joe's has better breaded fish options available. In comparison to the cod, the battered halibut was a must-buy (and it's gluten-free!). The battered fish nuggets, made from Alaska pollock, also landed on our "buy" list. A few of those could easily make up a solid base for your homemade fish sandwich.
And the internet agrees. One Reddit user said the battered fish nuggets "came in a pinch when I was hungry for a Filet-O-Fish sandwich. 10/10 craving satisfied." The breaded cod does have some fans on Reddit, but the positive reviews are mostly from people who don't consider themselves fish lovers. It might be a good starter product if you're iffy on fishy (ha ha), as the flavor isn't too strong. But if you like your fish to taste like fish, flake like fish, and have a strong seasoned flavor, the breaded cod isn't the best choice for you. One former TJ's employee wrote for Business Insider that they never buy the Breaded Cod Fillets, and some one-star ratings on Trader Joe's Reviews call it "dry and tasteless" and "garbage."
The Trader Joe's frozen food section is varied and generally full of high-quality choices, especially when it comes to fish. It has everything from frozen raw fish fillets to delicious frozen seafood entrees. But if you're looking to make a quality fish sandwich at home where the breaded fish really shines, you'll want to skip the cod.