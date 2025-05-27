The World's Largest Olive Garden Restaurant Is Also The Most Expensive
Things in New York City seem larger than life, with wow-factor street cred and action that never stops. That's especially true in bustling Times Square, with its neon signs, famous live theater, art galleries, music venues, and restaurants galore. It's unsurprising that the world's largest Olive Garden Italian Kitchen perches grandly at 2 Times Square, occupying an entire city block of prime real estate space on 47th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway. It seats about 500 dining guests in the multi-level structure with panoramic views of the square, somewhat justifying its second defining distinction: the highest prices of any other Olive Garden venue.
Given its longevity and prime location in one of the world's most bustling, vibrant metro areas, it's hardly surprising that the menu reflects the cost of being there. During holidays or busy times, guests sometimes wait several hours for the chance to ogle the sights and sounds of the city from above. It can be a welcome respite from endless activities, with the added bonus of well-known Italian comfort food. The menu could be taken for granted in some of the over 900 less-famous Olive Garden locations across America, but not in Times Square.
The razzle-dazzle of Midtown Manhattan is a treat for its millions of annual visitors, and dining on Italian fare in a state with over three million Italian Americans may seem apropos, regardless of premium menu charges for that coveted seat at the Olive Garden table. Just how much more you'll pay depends on what you order — and when you visit.
How much pricier is the menu at Olive Garden Times Square?
The menu itself at NYC Times Square Olive Garden varies little, if any, from fellow venues around the country — except for the prices. Entrees can run an additional $8 or more than in other locations. For example, a plate of chicken and shrimp carbonara in Memphis currently costs $22.49, while the same dish at Times Square runs $30.79. The family-style lasagna bundle starring the chain's Lasagna Classico, house salad, and breadsticks, serves four to six people for a cost of $58.99 in Memphis. The same bundle in Times Square comes with a price tag of $66.99. Olive Garden desserts (which we've ranked), sides, and drinks follow similar patterns.
With some of most expensive rental spaces in the country, it's expected that Times Square restaurants like Olive Garden pass a portion of the costs on to customers. Surrounding eateries face the same conundrum and maintain the same high menu costs — so each venue can feasibly charge premium prices without losing customers to competition, but it can still be a surprise the first time dining in NYC.
Another rude awakening for visitors to the Times Square Olive Garden is that takeout specials they're accustomed to back home may not exist at the world's largest Olive Garden restaurant. Case in point is Olive Garden's $6 Take Home entree offer, which is touted across the country, allowing customers to order any entree and receive another "classic entree" for only $6. Per the Olive Garden website, that special is excluded for the Times Square location.
Times Square Olive Garden prices soar on New Year's Eve
If you thought $8 or so was a big jump to eat at the Olive Garden in Times Square, get ready for a shock if visiting during special occasions, particularly New Year's Eve. The famous ball drop watched in person by an estimated one million people each year completely transforms the already magical area. Don't even think about "popping in" to Olive Garden for a view of the action for several reasons.
First of all, snagging a seat at the Olive Garden table on New Year's Eve would be next to impossible without meticulous planning and advance tickets. If you're lucky enough to find availability, be prepared for major sticker shock. Dining, drinking, and viewing the iconic legendary Times Square Ball Drop will set you back hundreds of dollars. For 2025, ticket prices started at $799 per person. In all fairness, competitors like Applebee's in Times Square charges high fees on NYE as well.
That whopping price tag at Olive Garden isn't just for the usual meals; it's truly an event, lasting from 8 p.m. on December 31 to 1 a.m. on January 1 and featuring an all-inclusive premium buffet dinner with various Olive Garden favorites, festive dishes, and desert collections that are special to the occasion. It also includes an unlimited open bar with premium drinks pouring throughout the five-hour extravaganza. Plus, of course, spectacular views of the celebration spread across every inch of the pavement below — an exclusive outdoor viewing area puts you inside the action when the ball drops at midnight.