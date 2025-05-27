The World's Largest Olive Garden Restaurant Is Also The Most Expensive

Things in New York City seem larger than life, with wow-factor street cred and action that never stops. That's especially true in bustling Times Square, with its neon signs, famous live theater, art galleries, music venues, and restaurants galore. It's unsurprising that the world's largest Olive Garden Italian Kitchen perches grandly at 2 Times Square, occupying an entire city block of prime real estate space on 47th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway. It seats about 500 dining guests in the multi-level structure with panoramic views of the square, somewhat justifying its second defining distinction: the highest prices of any other Olive Garden venue.

Given its longevity and prime location in one of the world's most bustling, vibrant metro areas, it's hardly surprising that the menu reflects the cost of being there. During holidays or busy times, guests sometimes wait several hours for the chance to ogle the sights and sounds of the city from above. It can be a welcome respite from endless activities, with the added bonus of well-known Italian comfort food. The menu could be taken for granted in some of the over 900 less-famous Olive Garden locations across America, but not in Times Square.

The razzle-dazzle of Midtown Manhattan is a treat for its millions of annual visitors, and dining on Italian fare in a state with over three million Italian Americans may seem apropos, regardless of premium menu charges for that coveted seat at the Olive Garden table. Just how much more you'll pay depends on what you order — and when you visit.