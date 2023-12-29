Applebee's In Times Square Is Charging $799 Per Person For Its NYE Party
Spending New Year's Eve in the crazed throng of Times Square may sound like the last thing a lot of people would want to do, but there are some hearty partiers out there who are willing to pony up to nab a table at a restaurant nearby. The iconic New York thoroughfare may be most famous for towering skyscrapers, neon signs, and multi-story billboards, but it's home to plenty of popular chain restaurants as well. Tourist classics like Hard Rock Cafe and Bubba Gump Shrimp bump against flagship locations of nationwide brands like Taco Bell, Red Lobster, and Olive Garden. While these might not be the hottest tables in town most nights, the prime real estate on Times Square becomes even more desirable on New Year's, when many of the spots will have a clear view of the famous countdown and ball drop, and that means even a spot at Applebee's is going to cost you.
The bar and grill chain is offering a party package for New Year's Eve in Times Square, with tables starting at the hefty tag of $799. According to event organizer Ball Drop, the Applebee's Times Square location will have a prime view of the ball drop, but diners get more than just a good view for that price. The party will also feature a live DJ and dancefloor, five hours worth of an open bar, an all-you-can-eat buffet of Applebee's favorites, and a champagne toast at midnight. It's even the rare New Year's party open to kids.
What does Applebee's Times Square New Year's party feature?
While the party is the specific draw of New Year's at Applebee's, you probably wouldn't be there if you didn't like the food too. The dinner menu includes a meaty mix of unlimited BBQ riblets, teriyaki salmon, garlic herb chicken, and sliced sirloin steak with sautéed mushrooms and gravy. There are also appetizers — always essential on New Year's — including wings, empanadas, pigs-in-a-blanket, and avocado & shrimp ceviche. Sorry vegetarians, but the only entrée or app choice for you is some pasta primavera, although sides include a salad, mashed potatoes, and grilled asparagus. Finally, guests will get what is only described as New Year's Eve party favors. The Applebee's event starts at 7 p.m. and runs until midnight, with space for 500 partiers.
If Applebee's isn't your favorite, you'll have some other chain options nearby as well for food and sparkling wine, although none of them are going to save you a lot of dough on New Year's. Nearby, Bubba Gump is offering a similar package at a price point over $1000, but you could drop only $450 and get the buffet, bar, and party experience at the Times Square Olive Garden instead. The chains may be familiar, but it's sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience no matter where you go.