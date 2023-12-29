Applebee's In Times Square Is Charging $799 Per Person For Its NYE Party

Spending New Year's Eve in the crazed throng of Times Square may sound like the last thing a lot of people would want to do, but there are some hearty partiers out there who are willing to pony up to nab a table at a restaurant nearby. The iconic New York thoroughfare may be most famous for towering skyscrapers, neon signs, and multi-story billboards, but it's home to plenty of popular chain restaurants as well. Tourist classics like Hard Rock Cafe and Bubba Gump Shrimp bump against flagship locations of nationwide brands like Taco Bell, Red Lobster, and Olive Garden. While these might not be the hottest tables in town most nights, the prime real estate on Times Square becomes even more desirable on New Year's, when many of the spots will have a clear view of the famous countdown and ball drop, and that means even a spot at Applebee's is going to cost you.

The bar and grill chain is offering a party package for New Year's Eve in Times Square, with tables starting at the hefty tag of $799. According to event organizer Ball Drop, the Applebee's Times Square location will have a prime view of the ball drop, but diners get more than just a good view for that price. The party will also feature a live DJ and dancefloor, five hours worth of an open bar, an all-you-can-eat buffet of Applebee's favorites, and a champagne toast at midnight. It's even the rare New Year's party open to kids.