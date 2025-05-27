The 2 Expert-Approved Sweet Wines To Drink With Tiramisu

When homemade tiramisu comes out for the dessert course, it's hard to think of anything that can make the Italian-inspired dish more decadent. But for those who like to wash down their dessert with wine, there are ideal pairings to complement the espresso and booze already in the dessert. There are many types of dessert wines to choose from, so we spoke to Erin Henderson, Founder and Chief Sommelier at The Wine Sisters, to find the best options.

"Tiramisu contains some sort of alcohol. Traditionally Marsala, the sweet wine of Sicily, so you could certainly drink that," Henderson says. "Otherwise, a vin santo, an Italian dessert wine mostly made in Tuscany from either Trebbiano or Malvasia grapes with [flavors] of honey, caramel, and nuts."

You might be used to using marsala in recipes like chicken marsala, but it's worth drinking too. One popular option to drink is Curatolo Arini Marsala Superiore Riserva, which costs about $27 a bottle. To pair tiramisu with a vin santo, per Henderson's advice, Frescobaldi's Vin Santo del Chianti Quaranta Altari is well rated and priced around $27 per bottle.