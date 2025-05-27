The 2 Expert-Approved Sweet Wines To Drink With Tiramisu
When homemade tiramisu comes out for the dessert course, it's hard to think of anything that can make the Italian-inspired dish more decadent. But for those who like to wash down their dessert with wine, there are ideal pairings to complement the espresso and booze already in the dessert. There are many types of dessert wines to choose from, so we spoke to Erin Henderson, Founder and Chief Sommelier at The Wine Sisters, to find the best options.
"Tiramisu contains some sort of alcohol. Traditionally Marsala, the sweet wine of Sicily, so you could certainly drink that," Henderson says. "Otherwise, a vin santo, an Italian dessert wine mostly made in Tuscany from either Trebbiano or Malvasia grapes with [flavors] of honey, caramel, and nuts."
You might be used to using marsala in recipes like chicken marsala, but it's worth drinking too. One popular option to drink is Curatolo Arini Marsala Superiore Riserva, which costs about $27 a bottle. To pair tiramisu with a vin santo, per Henderson's advice, Frescobaldi's Vin Santo del Chianti Quaranta Altari is well rated and priced around $27 per bottle.
Other wines to pair with tiramisu and recipes to make the dessert
You'll want a wine that complements the sweetness of the sugars, richness of the espresso, and booze that goes into the dessert. However, you can also find options that contrast with those flavors depending on your preference. So if marsala or vin santo don't tantalize your taste buds, there are other options that pair well with the tiramisu.
For those who like bubbly, try a sparkling red wine like Rivata Casa Rossa, which comes in around $11 a bottle. You also can't go wrong with Prosecco if you prefer a dry wine to wash down each bite of the rich tiramisu. As a final option, try a Moscato D'Asti, like Arditi's offering that runs around $17 a bottle. And at the end of the day, many like a dry red wine with dessert, which will also cut through the richness of the cream and complement the espresso in the Italian dessert.
