Snack Plates Are The Low-Effort, High-Reward Way To Do Breakfast

A hearty breakfast is always needed in the mornings, but some days, we simply don't have the time and effort to prepare something before starting the day. A quick granola bar or piece of fruit may do the trick for some time, but it doesn't take long before we start feeling peckish again. If many of your mornings start this way, ditch the traditional breakfast and make a snack plate.

Like Lunchables or a charcuterie board, snack plates provide you with a variety of foods that complement one another. Made for grazers or frequent "girl dinner" diners, it takes the pressure off of having to put together an actual meal. While there's not much cooking involved, snack plates are cohesive and should be hearty enough to eat for breakfast. Filled with items like boiled eggs and smoked salmon, berries or sliced avocado, and nuts, crackers, and cheese, the trays are simple to arrange and snack on throughout the morning or in one go.

Best of all, it's an easy meal-prepped breakfast you can assemble for the days you know you'll need to rush straight out the door. The night before, you can slice up apples or rinse some grapes to add to the snack plate. In lieu of toast or waffles, add in taralli, which are nutty Italian crackers that look like mini bagels. Boiled eggs or slices of cured meat can provide the protein, while cucumber and cherry tomatoes perfectly round out the breakfast snack plate.