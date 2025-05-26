The Popular Breakfast Item You Should Avoid At Golden Corral
There's no better way to start your morning than at a breakfast buffet. From the moment you walk in, you're immediately greeted with the sweet, savory aroma of classic breakfast staples like bacon and pancakes. And it's the only place you're encouraged to pile your plate high with a plethora of enticing foods. But, of all the buffets you can visit, there's one that has truly captured the hearts of the American people: Golden Corral. Known for its endless buffet menus that feature over 150 items, Golden Corral prides itself on offering its guests a delicious yet affordable dining experience. Although the breakfast buffet is budget-friendly, the quality of its food has been called into question at times. This restaurant definitely has some underrated buffet items you shouldn't skip out on. But it also has a hefty list of dishes you should avoid trying. One such dish is its scrambled eggs.
These eggs are such a textural disaster that they were ranked the third worst Golden Corral buffet item and the worst breakfast item by the Tasting Table staff. And for good reason. Based on appearance, they look like standard scrambled eggs. But, after one bite, you'll quickly realize they aren't the soft, fluffy scrambled eggs you thought they would be. Instead, they have a dense, rubber-like texture that's oddly slimy as well. That combination of textures is enough to immediately make you spit them out into the nearest napkin. Unfortunately, these scrambled eggs are inedible.
Why you should walk right past Golden Corral's scrambled eggs
Along with having an off-putting texture, these eggs are extremely under-seasoned. In fact, there's no evidence they were seasoned at all. Water is more flavorful than these eggs, and that's saying a lot. With 150 milligrams of salt, it's surprising that you don't taste any. If you decide to give them a try, you'll need to season them with salt, pepper, and possibly drown them in ketchup or hot sauce to make them remotely digestible. Otherwise, these scrambled eggs will taste like rubbery morsels of air.
Although Golden Corral proudly boasts that all the buffet food is made fresh daily, the scrambled eggs were lukewarm and even cold at times. It's like the eggs were sitting out all morning, or the heater underneath them failed to keep them warm. Maybe if you visit the massive breakfast buffet on the weekends, when there is a higher turnout, you'll receive a warmer batch of scrambled eggs. If not, their temperature will absolutely make them even more unappetizing.
Although the company only uses cage-free eggs, it doesn't help these eggs taste any better. Neither does the addition of milk. In fact, milk can turn your scrambled eggs into a tough mess, which is probably what happened to these ones. Since these eggs contain a major allergen, they're not suitable for anyone who has a milk allergy or can't consume dairy. Plus, one serving of eggs, which equates to ½ cup, has 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of saturated fat, and 14 grams of fat, so it might not be the healthiest option on the menu. So you're better off choosing a different breakfast staple instead.