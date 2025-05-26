The Popular Breakfast Item You Should Avoid At Golden Corral

Along with having an off-putting texture, these eggs are extremely under-seasoned. In fact, there's no evidence they were seasoned at all. Water is more flavorful than these eggs, and that's saying a lot. With 150 milligrams of salt, it's surprising that you don't taste any. If you decide to give them a try, you'll need to season them with salt, pepper, and possibly drown them in ketchup or hot sauce to make them remotely digestible. Otherwise, these scrambled eggs will taste like rubbery morsels of air.

Although Golden Corral proudly boasts that all the buffet food is made fresh daily, the scrambled eggs were lukewarm and even cold at times. It's like the eggs were sitting out all morning, or the heater underneath them failed to keep them warm. Maybe if you visit the massive breakfast buffet on the weekends, when there is a higher turnout, you'll receive a warmer batch of scrambled eggs. If not, their temperature will absolutely make them even more unappetizing.

Although the company only uses cage-free eggs, it doesn't help these eggs taste any better. Neither does the addition of milk. In fact, milk can turn your scrambled eggs into a tough mess, which is probably what happened to these ones. Since these eggs contain a major allergen, they're not suitable for anyone who has a milk allergy or can't consume dairy. Plus, one serving of eggs, which equates to ½ cup, has 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of saturated fat, and 14 grams of fat, so it might not be the healthiest option on the menu. So you're better off choosing a different breakfast staple instead.