The Absolute Best Sauerkraut Brand Comes With An Unexpected Extra Flavor
Sauerkraut is one of the most popular foods that undergo fermentation, supplying a tangy, crunchy flavor and texture with all the gut-healthy benefits. While you can make sauerkraut at home using our colorful recipe, there are numerous bottled sauerkraut brands that are convenient and delicious. And we found the absolute best sauerkraut brand comes with an unexpected extra flavor.
Our ranking of 7 store-bought sauerkrauts was based on texture, saltiness, funkiness, and overall flavor. The winner in all categories was Cleveland Kraut Roasted Garlic, balancing the salty funkiness of a typical sauerkraut with a rich and equally robust garlic flavor.
The garlic was an unexpected boon that was in large part responsible for this brand's first-place rank; it was a multidimensional depth that started with an intoxicating aroma. The aromatic smell that wafted from the Cleveland Kraut bag transformed into a flavor that was garlicky with a subtle roasted sweetness that complemented the sour punch characteristic of all sauerkraut. The texture was also unique as the cabbage was finely diced as opposed to the long and thin shreds of cabbage we found with the rest of the competitors. A fine dice resulted in an especially crunchy texture that, together with a complex flavor, was a winning combination.
Cleveland Kraut Roasted Garlic reviews and uses
Customers from Walmart, Amazon, and the Cleveland Kitchen's website raved about Cleveland Kraut Roasted Garlic. All the reviews complimented the garlicky flavor as the brand's stand-out wow factor. One reviewer praised the execution of fermentation and how clean each bite tasted. An Amazon review stated that it was the most amazing kraut they'd ever tasted, upgrading the flavor and texture of anything you'd want to add it to. The crispy crunch was also a major selling point as many reviews said that bottled and jarred sauerkraut was soft or stringy.
The ultra crispy texture and balance of garlicky, sour, and funky flavors of Cleveland Kraut Roasted Garlic really shines in its raw form. You could eat it right out of the bag as a snack. It'd also make the perfect crunchy contrast for the gooey cheese and tender, chewy corned beef in a Reuben sandwich like this recipe. It'd also taste delicious atop a slice of avocado toast or folded into an omelet. Transform a bag of Cleveland Kraut Roasted Garlic into a crunchy side salad with the help of shredded carrots and beets, sweet cherry tomatoes, and crumbled blue cheese. Of course, a garlic forward sauerkraut will upgrade many cooked recipes like these slow cooker beer brats or this rich and comforting sauerkraut soup.