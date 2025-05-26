We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sauerkraut is one of the most popular foods that undergo fermentation, supplying a tangy, crunchy flavor and texture with all the gut-healthy benefits. While you can make sauerkraut at home using our colorful recipe, there are numerous bottled sauerkraut brands that are convenient and delicious. And we found the absolute best sauerkraut brand comes with an unexpected extra flavor.

Our ranking of 7 store-bought sauerkrauts was based on texture, saltiness, funkiness, and overall flavor. The winner in all categories was Cleveland Kraut Roasted Garlic, balancing the salty funkiness of a typical sauerkraut with a rich and equally robust garlic flavor.

The garlic was an unexpected boon that was in large part responsible for this brand's first-place rank; it was a multidimensional depth that started with an intoxicating aroma. The aromatic smell that wafted from the Cleveland Kraut bag transformed into a flavor that was garlicky with a subtle roasted sweetness that complemented the sour punch characteristic of all sauerkraut. The texture was also unique as the cabbage was finely diced as opposed to the long and thin shreds of cabbage we found with the rest of the competitors. A fine dice resulted in an especially crunchy texture that, together with a complex flavor, was a winning combination.