What To Know Before Buying Vegetable Plants At Costco

Strolling leisurely through Costco's aisles, something catches your eye: potted vegetable plants. After toying with the prospect of growing your own produce, it feels like the stars have aligned. Besides, you've been researching what to buy (and avoid) at Costco in spring 2025 — little did you know that you'd be swayed by the promise of home-grown cucumbers. Before you grab a bundle off the shelves, brush up on how to spot healthy plants.

Always look for evenly colored leaves and moderately damp — rather than boggy or bone-dry — soil. Similarly, avoid purchasing anything with dead leaves, a lopsided demeanor, or sneaky little weeds. Sure, Costco's vegetable plants seem to be a good bargain, but they're only worth the spend if they survive and thrive. Don't just impulse buy — evaluate the quality of each plant.

As for Costco's overall quality, while not every store stocks vegetable plants, of those that do, reviews are generally glowing. According to customer reports, Costco sells peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes (the latter are botanically considered fruits, but culinarily categorized as veggies). "If you know what you're doing, they can be a bargain," advised one Reddit user. Another raved about 12oz tomatoes, explaining that the shorter, denser plants produced the biggest results. Success is just a question of spotting healthy buys.