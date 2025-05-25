The Bougie Brunch Menu Frank Sinatra Hosted At A Landmark Miami Hotel

While the rest of us are whipping up recipes to serve brunch at home to avoid what Anthony Bourdain considered a demoralizing meal, plenty of eager guests once flocked to Miami Beach's Fontainebleau Hotel to dine alongside Frank Sinatra. In a special event known as "Cocktails and Breakfast with Frankie," hotel residents and friends could have the opportunity to pick and choose from decadent menus while looking for sightings of the star.

When Sinatra was available, the event took place, and brunch was served with a range of hors d'oeuvres and canapés. Some of the food and drinks Sinatra loved made an appearance on the menu, and we can imagine many martinis were had over the course of the brunch. Photographs of the printed menu show that clams casino and quiche Lorraine were passed around, along with bacon-wrapped shrimp, Nova Scotia salmon, smoked trout with horseradish sauce, hearts of palm salad, roast prime ribs, and lobster fra diavolo. Dishes like Frankie's Delight — a pizza — and Vesuvio Sinatra — a play on the Chicago classic chicken Vesuvio — paid homage to the crooner as guests filled mugs with coffee or sliced into asparagus vinaigrette prepared by Executive Chef Eugene Scanlon.