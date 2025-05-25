5 Drinks To Try If You Love A French 75

For all its inherent glamour, the French 75 is essentially fancy jungle juice. It hails from the New York Bar in Paris, which might be partially to thank for its fabulous metropolitan feel. In execution, this simple sipper spikes sparkling wine with gin (buckle in), sharpened by a bright hit of lemon juice and tamed by the sweet roundness of a little simple syrup. The mixture gets served in a flute glass, befitting the bubbly's necessary aeration, with a lemon curl perched on the rim.

London dry gin and brut champagne combine for the French 75's signature profile — dry without being tart, lightly botanical from the gin, well-balanced, and impressively accessible. The result is clean and goes down wildly easy. The name French 75 itself is borrowed from the whip-fast 75 millimeter gun used by French troops during the first World War. For seasoned imbibers and fans of this not-to-be-underestimated drink, we've rounded up five similar cocktails to satisfy a French 75 craving.

All of our picks are gin-based cocktails, and none of them include the French 75's signature effervescent mouthfeel. However, as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and comparison is the thief of joy. There's nothing in the rulebook that says you couldn't add a splash of champagne to any of these cocktails for a touch of fizz and a longer drink. In fact, before the 1980s, French 75s were customarily served long over ice in a Collins or highball glass.