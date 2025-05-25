The Best Type Of Tinned Fish To Buy, According To Andrew Zimmern

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whole fish dominated restaurant menus in 2022, and canned fish has been enjoying an extended victory lap for some time now. Perhaps fittingly, the best type of tinned fish to buy, according to celebrity chef and heralded foodie Andrew Zimmern, is offered in whole or fillet form. Options that are already ground or shredded-up can stay out of your pantry.

Andrew Zimmern chatted with Tasting Table about everything from his culinary Mount Rushmore to his favorite L.A. restaurants. Now, we're exploring Zimmern's tinned fish tips — which all start with the fundamental understanding that "if you can catch it, you can tin it," as the chef shares in an interview. For optimal texture and quality, says Zimmern, look for whole or filleted offerings of fattier fish species. He explains, "Fatty fish like tuna, mackerel, sardines, [and] anchovies do well [tinned]."

Not only does tinning functionally extend shelf life, it's also a snapshot capture for keeping the quality of fresh fish intact and retaining that briny, fishy essence. Inside the tin and its canning liquid, those delicate fish fillets are gently preserved, and these shelf-stable beauties perform best in your go-to recipes when left as close to their natural form as possible — that is, not shredded to bits. Larger fillets or whole fish are texturally more appealing, more versatile, and can always be cut into smaller flakes if desired, but also retain the option of serving in its toothier form.