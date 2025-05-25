The Best Type Of Tinned Fish To Buy, According To Andrew Zimmern
Whole fish dominated restaurant menus in 2022, and canned fish has been enjoying an extended victory lap for some time now. Perhaps fittingly, the best type of tinned fish to buy, according to celebrity chef and heralded foodie Andrew Zimmern, is offered in whole or fillet form. Options that are already ground or shredded-up can stay out of your pantry.
Andrew Zimmern chatted with Tasting Table about everything from his culinary Mount Rushmore to his favorite L.A. restaurants. Now, we're exploring Zimmern's tinned fish tips — which all start with the fundamental understanding that "if you can catch it, you can tin it," as the chef shares in an interview. For optimal texture and quality, says Zimmern, look for whole or filleted offerings of fattier fish species. He explains, "Fatty fish like tuna, mackerel, sardines, [and] anchovies do well [tinned]."
Not only does tinning functionally extend shelf life, it's also a snapshot capture for keeping the quality of fresh fish intact and retaining that briny, fishy essence. Inside the tin and its canning liquid, those delicate fish fillets are gently preserved, and these shelf-stable beauties perform best in your go-to recipes when left as close to their natural form as possible — that is, not shredded to bits. Larger fillets or whole fish are texturally more appealing, more versatile, and can always be cut into smaller flakes if desired, but also retain the option of serving in its toothier form.
Look for tinned fish packed whole or in large filets
Tinned whole fish or large fillets are closer to enjoying the freshly-cooked version of the fish. It comes as no surprise, then, that in Tasting Table's ranking of 13 popular canned fish brands, shredded-up varieties like Starkist and Chicken of the Sea fell to last place, while whole and fillet offerings like Cento, Bela, and Ortiz topped the ranks. Rule of thumb: When it comes to tinned fish, you get what you pay for. For tuna salad sandwiches and noodle casseroles, in which the fish is going to be masked by a thick dairy blanket, a budget-friendly shredded offering might get the job done. However, for dishes in which tinned fish is the star of the show, shelling out a little extra per can is well worth the quality investment.
Wild Planet's versatile skinless, boneless, wild yellowtail fillets could be stirred into pasta limone or bolognese. Fishwife's whole Cantabrian anchovies packed in Spanish olive oil or Nuri's spiced whole Portuguese sardines packed in tomato sauce would be excellent served on toast with fresh herbs, cracked pepper, and lemon juice. Bonus points if you pair it with a glass of natural wine, sediment included. Matiz's Spanish mackerel also comes in the large fillet form. It could be used to make a smoky fish dip for scooping up with potato chips or dill Triscuits, or as a luxurious topping for deviled eggs.