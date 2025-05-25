The Absolute Best Pizza Pans, According To A World Pizza Champion
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You're poring over potential pizza recipes — elevated chicken pesto with burrata or classic homemade margherita? Yet there's something just as important as your topping choice: the pan you select. Tasting Table couldn't bear to leave you without recommendations, and tracked down Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion with a prolific social media presence, to shed some light on the shopping process. As a multi-restaurant chef and owner (including Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco), Gemignani had some wise words. "The pans and or discs that I recommend would be from Lloyd Industries," he explains.
The whole purpose of a pizza pan is to equally distribute heat, allowing a perfectly crisp (not burned) crust to develop. However, according to Gemignani, LloydPans has an additional safety-conscious feature. "They make a pre-seasoned pan or screens that have a coating called tough coat coating which is PFAS free," Gemignani reveals. "PFAS is free of toxins and chemicals such as polyfluoroalkyl." These manufactured chemicals are linked to reproductive issues, reduced immunity, developmental delays, and even cancer — definitely worth avoiding.
The good news? These pans cost between $20 and $40 on average and are easily available online. Choose from varied sizes, including this 10-inch by 1-inch LloydPans Straight-Sided Pizza Pan or 8-inch by 2-inch Sicilian-Style Pizza Pan. There's no need to break the bank.
What do other people say about LloydPans?
With all his credentials, Gemignani is a trusted voice amidst an otherwise saturated torrent of pan-related marketing content. Still, it's understandable that some additional research is needed. Investing in pans matters, from both a health and quality perspective. So, how much should you spend on a non-stick pan? And, what's the verdict amongst other customers?
In short, the Amazon reviews are glowing. The LloydPans Kitchenware 10 Inch by 14 Inch Detroit Style Pizza Pan has the highest volume of feedback; as of May 2025, it has amassed 4.8 stars over nearly 4,800 reviews. "This pan is clearly built to last, and it's the same one used by professional pizzerias," one reviewer wrote. "The hard-anodized construction feels durable and heavy-duty, while the 2.25-inch depth is perfect for creating those signature thick, chewy crusts with crispy edges."
"I love this pan," a user raved on Reddit. "Absolutely worth it if you are into homemade pizza." On a different thread, a revealing title reads: "Finally to a point where I prefer my homemade over takeout. LloydPans are amazing." There are cheaper competitors, but the fact that LloydPans are PFAS-free makes them worth every extra dime; nobody wants a peeling, toxic coating. It might be slightly more expensive, but if a 13-time World Pizza Champion like Gemignani swears by the brand, we're sold.