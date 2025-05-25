The Absolute Best Pizza Pans, According To A World Pizza Champion

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You're poring over potential pizza recipes — elevated chicken pesto with burrata or classic homemade margherita? Yet there's something just as important as your topping choice: the pan you select. Tasting Table couldn't bear to leave you without recommendations, and tracked down Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion with a prolific social media presence, to shed some light on the shopping process. As a multi-restaurant chef and owner (including Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco), Gemignani had some wise words. "The pans and or discs that I recommend would be from Lloyd Industries," he explains.

The whole purpose of a pizza pan is to equally distribute heat, allowing a perfectly crisp (not burned) crust to develop. However, according to Gemignani, LloydPans has an additional safety-conscious feature. "They make a pre-seasoned pan or screens that have a coating called tough coat coating which is PFAS free," Gemignani reveals. "PFAS is free of toxins and chemicals such as polyfluoroalkyl." These manufactured chemicals are linked to reproductive issues, reduced immunity, developmental delays, and even cancer — definitely worth avoiding.

The good news? These pans cost between $20 and $40 on average and are easily available online. Choose from varied sizes, including this 10-inch by 1-inch LloydPans Straight-Sided Pizza Pan or 8-inch by 2-inch Sicilian-Style Pizza Pan. There's no need to break the bank.