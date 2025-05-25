How The Perception Of Midnight Snacking Has Changed Over The Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This reporter shares a microscopic apartment with two other adults, one of whom works the night shift. Upon waking and padding to the bathroom to start writing in the mornings, we often cross paths in the kitchen — where a tired roomie is bent over in front of the refrigerator, shoveling handfuls of (my) food into their mouth, moments before retiring to bed as their day ends and mine begins.

Time is a flat circle, and yet, the entity of the "midnight snack" has endured across its relentless wheel-spin. Over the years, the friendly, familiar midnight snack has known many faces, and not all of them have been positively-received by the public eye. One of the earliest recorded mentions of the midnight snack appears in an 1875 article published in the Louisville Courier-Journal, which reads, "The life of a journalist has its sweets (in the cake which accompanies their midnight snacks), but its bitters are far bitterer than Cincinnati beer," (via Snack Stack). Here, the midnight snack is a wry symbol of exhausted, occupationally-exploited foodies chowing down on a sweet treat during the witching hour.

The midnight snack's position in the modern age might have first taken root during the Industrial Revolution. Workers of the mid-1700s found themselves working well into the night, and the structured regiment of daily mealtimes (or lack thereof) changed, favoring a more personalized, individual fluidity to suit different schedules. Still, the epicurean ritual's "flavor" remained lonely and depressing, a liturgy of the overworked. However, during the 1940s, cultural perception of the midnight snack saw a transition from morose to fashionable.