The Mistakes To Avoid When Baking Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

Once you've rolled your dough into a beautiful coil shape and cut it into evenly-sized cinnamon rolls, it's tempting to toss them straight into the oven. But when working with gluten-free dough, not allowing it to rest before baking is one of the biggest mistakes to avoid as a gluten-free baker. According to Dinatale, "It helps them keep their shape and rise more evenly, so you're not pulling flat, sad rolls out of the oven."

The wait isn't significant (though it might feel like it when there's a full tray of cinnamon rolls right in front of you), only taking around 20 to 30 minutes uncovered at room temperature. The purpose of this resting period is to let the gluten-free flour catch its breath. As the dough sits, the starches in the flour start to relax, absorbing excess moisture. This helps the dough develop a wonderful shape and texture, and it won't be as dry when you bite into it.

Since gluten-free flour doesn't have the same elasticity as wheat-based flour, the dough greatly benefits from getting the chance to stabilize before baking. During this time, the yeast also gets a chance to work its magic, making sure those iconic swirls puff up perfectly in the oven instead of collapsing under pressure. If you've ever had gluten-free cinnamon rolls shrink down after taking them out of the oven, you likely didn't give your dough enough time to rest.