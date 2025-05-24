Pie Shell Vs Crust: What's The Difference?

Pies have been around for centuries, with the first recorded versions coming from ancient Egypt, Rome, and Greece as early as 9,500 B.C.E. Egyptians made a crust with a combination of oats and/or grains before adding a honey filling mixed with fruit and nuts; Romans are thought to be the first to introduce a savory meat filling. As the humble pie expanded its footprint across the world, different cultures put their own spin on it and now there are thousands of different types of pies.

At the heart of the pie lies the shell ... or is that the crust? These two terms are often used interchangeably, but there is a difference between the two, however slight, and it lies in the preparation. The pie shell is the uncooked pie casing, already formed into its pie shape, but before any fillings have been added. Whereas the pie crust is the exterior of a filled and cooked pie.

Basic pie dough is made with flour, a fat (usually butter, lard, or a vegan-friendly oil like coconut oil), and ice cold water. The solid fats are cut into the flour and rubbed in to mix them together, with the cold water adding moisture to smooth the crumbly flakes into a dough. Then the dough is rolled out and shaped into your pie shell.