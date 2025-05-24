The Secret To Making A Portillo's-Inspired Chocolate Cake Shake At Home

There's indulgence, and then there's the Portillo's chocolate cake shake. Made with ice cream, chocolate frosting, chocolate sauce, and a whole slice of chocolate cake (yes, you read that correctly) the chocolate cake shake from Portillo's is a secret favorite of many Chicagoans. The legendary hot dog chain, which first opened in 1963, came up with the idea for the shake as a way to use up the leftover pieces of chocolate cake. It was a hit, and it's been a staple of the menu ever since.

Plenty of people have tried to recreate the cake shake at home, and though it might not taste quite the same, it's easy to whip up. The secret is blending a whole slice of delicious chocolate cake into your shake –- no matter how guilty it might make you feel. Rich cakes made with dark chocolate work best, like a devil's food cake. If you can't find a singular piece of cake at a store or bakery, you can make your own.

Just don't skip it the cake slice, or else you'll be left with just a boring old chocolate shake! To make things really easy, you could buy an old-fashioned vanilla milkshake and just blend it with a piece of cake, but fresh is always best. Just add some vanilla ice cream to the bottom of your blender, and then scoop in the cake. If your cake doesn't have enough frosting on it, add some more if you have it.