Is It Safe To Eat Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Raw?

There's something so comforting about making a batch of chocolate chip cookies. The warmth of the oven; the sweet, vanilla scented aroma filling the kitchen. If you're anything like us, you'll have a particular fondness for the tried and tested, all American cookie shortcut: Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé's ready-to-bake dough has been helping out busy parents and tired cooks for generations, and it remains popular for good reason. It's quick, easy, and so delicious you can't help but want to nibble on it before it hits the oven. Unfortunately, you're not meant to eat Nestlé Toll House Refrigerated Cookie Dough raw -– and it can actually be unsafe to do so.

There's been much debate over whether or not you can eat cookie dough before baking it, especially since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned people about the dangers of consuming uncooked flour in 2016 following an E. coli outbreak. While most of us were aware of the risks associated with raw eggs, the recalls of flours that year was a little shocking.

Like raw eggs, untreated flour can contain harmful bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella, which cause food poisoning. If present, these germs won't be killed unless the flour is baked, which makes most raw doughs unsafe to eat. Some people continue to take the risk, but according to Nestlé, cookie dough should never be consumed raw. The company urges consumers to follow the baking instructions on every Nestlé Toll House Refrigerated Cookie Dough package.