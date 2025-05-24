How To Fix Gritty Gluten-Free Cake Batter In One Easy Step

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You started making the batter for a gluten-free almond coffee cake recipe or a gluten-free banana bread recipe only for it to end up being too gritty instead of smooth. With a lack of gluten, coarser gluten-free flours, such as those made of brown rice and millet seed, can end up making batter gritty. Fret not, however, for you can fix the grittiness in just one easy step, thanks to a tip from an expert, pastry chef Alysha Dinatale of The Goddess and Grocer, an American café in Chicago, Illinois. It turns out, the secret is patience. "If your batter is gritty, let it hang out for 10 to 15 minutes before baking," Dinatale explains. "This gives the flours time to fully absorb the liquid and mellow out that sandy texture."

Once the flours are hydrated and softened, you can use a whisk to mix it again. This should get rid of all the sandiness and grittiness in the batter. Be sure to put a little muscle into mixing up the gluten-free cake batter. Unlike all-purpose or cake flour, which contain gluten-forming proteins, gluten-free flours don't develop those same elastic networks when stirred or beaten. That means you can whisk away without the fear of creating a tough or dense cake. In fact, it may be perfectly fine to use a blender and blend out all the gritty sandiness. After all, it's actually beneficial to overmix gluten-free batters.