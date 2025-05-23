How To Turn Spam Musubi Into An Easy, Crowd-Sized Bake

Who doesn't love a good and simple Spam musubi recipe? Compact, convenient, and delicious, each Spam musubi is satisfying and satiating. However, enjoying them is usually a one-person affair, during snack time or a quick lunch break. With a fun food hack, you can turn your favorite Spam musubi recipe into an easy, crowd-sized bake. This way, you can enjoy bites of Spam musubi with friends and loved ones, at gatherings and potlucks, or during a casual game night.

To make a Spam musubi bake, first, you will need cooked rice and cans of Spam. While you can go with the original flavor, note that we have ranked every Spam flavor, from worst to best, to help you decide which can to grab for this fun dish. Next, dice up the spam into tiny, bite-sized cubes before pan-frying until crispy. Since canned Spam is packed with saltiness, you want to balance it with sweetness by adding sugar (or honey), along with some soy sauce and mirin. This gives your Spam a nice, teriyaki flavor and char.

Grease a casserole dish or baking dish, then add a layer of the cooked rice. Top the rice with furikake and sesame seeds for flavor and texture. Then layer on the cooked Spam. You can then drizzle some Kewpie mayo over the Spam. Broil on high for a few minutes until the top is golden brown, but not blackened. Remove from the oven, top with more furikake, sesame seeds, and chopped green onions.