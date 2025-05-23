How To Turn Spam Musubi Into An Easy, Crowd-Sized Bake
Who doesn't love a good and simple Spam musubi recipe? Compact, convenient, and delicious, each Spam musubi is satisfying and satiating. However, enjoying them is usually a one-person affair, during snack time or a quick lunch break. With a fun food hack, you can turn your favorite Spam musubi recipe into an easy, crowd-sized bake. This way, you can enjoy bites of Spam musubi with friends and loved ones, at gatherings and potlucks, or during a casual game night.
To make a Spam musubi bake, first, you will need cooked rice and cans of Spam. While you can go with the original flavor, note that we have ranked every Spam flavor, from worst to best, to help you decide which can to grab for this fun dish. Next, dice up the spam into tiny, bite-sized cubes before pan-frying until crispy. Since canned Spam is packed with saltiness, you want to balance it with sweetness by adding sugar (or honey), along with some soy sauce and mirin. This gives your Spam a nice, teriyaki flavor and char.
Grease a casserole dish or baking dish, then add a layer of the cooked rice. Top the rice with furikake and sesame seeds for flavor and texture. Then layer on the cooked Spam. You can then drizzle some Kewpie mayo over the Spam. Broil on high for a few minutes until the top is golden brown, but not blackened. Remove from the oven, top with more furikake, sesame seeds, and chopped green onions.
Spam musubi bakes are easy to customize with just a few ingredient swaps
Serve your Spam musubi bake with sheets of nori (or seaweed). Your guests can scoop up the rice and Spam from the casserole dish with a spoon and wrap it with the nori. Some of your guests might prefer more rice, and others might prefer more Spam, and each bite would be perfect for them.
This dish is great for sharing and there are so many ways to customize this dish to serve your guests and your palates perfectly. For example, instead of using plain Kewpie mayo, you can add sriracha to the mayo to make spicy mayo, which helps add heat to the dish. For those who don't eat meat, you can dice up and fry cubes of firm tofu or seitan instead of Spam.
You can also offer your guests rice paper to make Spam musubi rice paper rolls, along with the sheets of nori. The possibilities are fun and endless when you think a little outside of the box when making your next Spam musubi bake.