The Flour Mix You Need For Delicious, Gluten-Free Banana Bread

The world of gluten-free baking is extensive, but it still takes trial and error to get things right every time. Each treat is different, and nailing the correct ratio of flours for gluten-free almond coffee cake or blueberry muffins may not translate well to something like banana bread. To make your gluten-free journey a little easier, we got an expert to dish up the best flours to use for banana bread.

Gluten-free desserts have a reputation for being crumbly, which isn't good news for banana bread. The treat is best with a tender crumb, which can be difficult to achieve with notoriously drying gluten-free flours. To mitigate this, pastry chef Alysha Dinatale of The Goddess and Grocer in Chicago, Illinois, opts for flours that boost the quick bread's texture. "Banana bread should be soft, moist, and just a little dense — so I love using a blend of oat flour, almond flour, and tapioca starch," she says.

Each flour brings something special into the mix, coming together to produce the perfect loaf of gluten-free banana bread. "The oat flour gives it that tender, cake-like crumb, the almond flour keeps it moist, and the tapioca starch binds it all together without making it heavy," Dinatale explains. "It's like the dream team of gluten-free banana bread."