Red Robin Offers Free Birthday Burgers, But There's A Catch
Red Robin may be known for bottomless French fries — and other, underrated bottomless sides – but the popular restaurant chain has even more tricks up its sleeve. In addition to a roster of delicious desserts, Red Robin is all about its burger entrees, with an annual deal for a birthday treat. Every year, Red Robin diners are eligible to receive one birthday burger reward, according to Red Robin's website. That free burger, however, comes with a catch in the form of a member sign-up, minimum purchase amount, and in-person stipulation.
In the "FAQs" section of Red Robin's website, the brand outlines this trio of requirements to receive that free birthday burger. This process, then, requires a few steps. The first is forethought, as eligible Red Robin members must register for marketing materials using their email address, phone number, and — crucially — birthday. With that information locked in ahead of time, Red Robin promises to email registered users a reminder about their free burger whenever their birth month rolls around.
That day, however, comes with a bigger catch, albeit not a particularly costly one. To qualify for a free meal, Red Robin diners must make a small purchase — and forgo take-out for a dine-in experience.
To quality for Red Robin's birthday burgers, sign up ahead of time and make an additional purchase
Who needs a birthday cake when you have the option for a birthday burger? Red Robin allows celebratory diners to usher in their birthdays with one burger of their choosing. That means you can decide between any hamburger, cheeseburger, or veggie options under the menu's gourmet, tavern, or veggie burger categories.
Once they make their selection, however, diners are only allowed to cash in on this deal if dining in person. Likewise, you have to make an additional, minimum purchase of $4.99. For context, Red Robin's burgers start at roughly $10 and can go up to nearly $20, so this is still a sizable discount. Additionally, per Red Robin's website, you have to have made at least one Red Robin transaction leading up to your birthday. To receive your coupon, the transaction should amount to a minimum of $10 spent on food and non-alcoholic drinks.
Children, likewise, have to jump through a few hoops to receive a birthday deal. Should you sign up ahead of time, Red Robin promises kids a $7 birthday discount, alongside a purchase amounting to at least $4.99.
Yet no matter the catch, this offer — as well as the one for adults — positions Red Robin in good company. Dozens of chain restaurants offer unique birthday deals, rewarding the most loyal of customers.