Red Robin Offers Free Birthday Burgers, But There's A Catch

Red Robin may be known for bottomless French fries — and other, underrated bottomless sides – but the popular restaurant chain has even more tricks up its sleeve. In addition to a roster of delicious desserts, Red Robin is all about its burger entrees, with an annual deal for a birthday treat. Every year, Red Robin diners are eligible to receive one birthday burger reward, according to Red Robin's website. That free burger, however, comes with a catch in the form of a member sign-up, minimum purchase amount, and in-person stipulation.

In the "FAQs" section of Red Robin's website, the brand outlines this trio of requirements to receive that free birthday burger. This process, then, requires a few steps. The first is forethought, as eligible Red Robin members must register for marketing materials using their email address, phone number, and — crucially — birthday. With that information locked in ahead of time, Red Robin promises to email registered users a reminder about their free burger whenever their birth month rolls around.

That day, however, comes with a bigger catch, albeit not a particularly costly one. To qualify for a free meal, Red Robin diners must make a small purchase — and forgo take-out for a dine-in experience.