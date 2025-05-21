How To Use Mint As A Pie Garnish Without Overpowering The Pastry's Flavor

The best desserts are the ones that satisfy your sweet tooth but don't overwhelm with rich flavor. Pie is one of those well-balanced treats that you can either buy at the store or make at home, fully customized to suit your tastes. For both, there are plenty of unique pie garnishes for bakery-worthy looks. Though fresh herbs are typically thought of for savory dishes, using a sprig of fresh mint as a garnish on a sweet pie is an excellent way to accentuate it by adding just a hint of cooling fresh flavor. However, because mint can be fairly strong, you can temper its intensity by using small amounts or candying it with sugar to add a bit of extra sweetness.

When used sparingly, a well-placed sprig of mint can elevate your pie both in looks and taste with minimal effort. Candying mint leaves not only gives them a sweeter edge, but also adds textural crunch for a fun and functional garnish. Candy mint leaves with either a mixture of egg whites or corn syrup and sugar and let them dry for about 24 hours on your countertop before adding them to a pie. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the pantry. There are so many different pie recipes that would benefit from either fresh or candied mint leaves added on top.