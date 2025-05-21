How To Use Mint As A Pie Garnish Without Overpowering The Pastry's Flavor
The best desserts are the ones that satisfy your sweet tooth but don't overwhelm with rich flavor. Pie is one of those well-balanced treats that you can either buy at the store or make at home, fully customized to suit your tastes. For both, there are plenty of unique pie garnishes for bakery-worthy looks. Though fresh herbs are typically thought of for savory dishes, using a sprig of fresh mint as a garnish on a sweet pie is an excellent way to accentuate it by adding just a hint of cooling fresh flavor. However, because mint can be fairly strong, you can temper its intensity by using small amounts or candying it with sugar to add a bit of extra sweetness.
When used sparingly, a well-placed sprig of mint can elevate your pie both in looks and taste with minimal effort. Candying mint leaves not only gives them a sweeter edge, but also adds textural crunch for a fun and functional garnish. Candy mint leaves with either a mixture of egg whites or corn syrup and sugar and let them dry for about 24 hours on your countertop before adding them to a pie. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the pantry. There are so many different pie recipes that would benefit from either fresh or candied mint leaves added on top.
Pairing pies with a mint garnish
One thing to remember when adding mint as a pie garnish is that a little goes a long way for both the fresh and candied varieties. Mint and chocolate is always a winning combination, particularly if you're making a grasshopper-inspired pie or a mint icebox pie. Or try our vegan and gluten-free pomegranate and chocolate tart with a pretty topping of fruits and mint. A tiny cluster of fresh or sugared mint leaves on top of a dollop of whipped cream both looks great and adds a perfect hint of the complementary taste.
On the fruitier side, top a zingy lemon pie recipe with candied mint for a flavor that's reminiscent of summertime lemonade. Many berry pies benefit from a hint of mint, particularly blackberry and strawberry-based recipes. But anything with fresh fruit and cream will taste and look good with a sprig of mint; for tart fruit pies, candied mint is the way to go. Though mint is often regarded as a holiday flavor, you can prepare a no-bake Cool Whip-based mint pie any time of year to keep cool, and dress it up with a sprig of candied mint. Using sugared or fresh mint as a new twist on old favorite flavors is sure to yield picture-perfect pies.