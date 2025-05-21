Never Skip This Step Before Cooking Frozen Pizza

Frozen pizzas are great items to have in your freezer. Whether you've had a long day and don't have the time or energy to cook from scratch, or find yourself with unexpected company, they're an easy way to put a meal on the table in less than 20 minutes. And since they come in all sorts of varieties with endless topping options, you're bound to find something to please even the pickiest of eaters. And while one of their main appeals is their ease of use, taking a few extra minutes before throwing the frozen pizza into a preheated oven can make a big difference to the final results. One step to never skip before cooking frozen pizza is to redistribute any toppings that may have shifted.

There are a number of steps before the frozen pizza ends up in your home, from being assembled, packaged, and shipped to the store, to you picking it up and taking it home, possibly not having it lay completely flat during the journey. As a result of all that, the toppings on the pizza, including cheese, could have shifted and clumped together. Those big clumps, left alone, can lead your frozen pizza cooking unevenly.