Why We Always Avoid Coffee At This Gas Station Chain

If you're desperate for caffeine on the road, gas station coffee bars can be a hidden blessing — but not every stop is a jackpot. After ranking 18 different gas station coffee bars across America, one chain landed firmly at the bottom of our list, Loaf 'N Jug. A convenience store and gas station combo with locations across Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, and New Mexico, Loaf 'N Jug's coffee experience left a lot to be desired. First, the variety just wasn't there. While many gas stations offer a solid selection of syrups, sweeteners, and creamers, Loaf 'N Jug's "coffee bar" feels more like a bare-bones setup. If you're hoping for hazelnut, vanilla, or even a seasonal splash of pumpkin spice, you're likely out of luck.

We found the coffee itself was also hit or miss. Some dispensers were completely empty, while others had coffee that had clearly been sitting for a while. And in an era when even gas station coffee can rival cafe chains, there's really no excuse for that. Our rankings are based on firsthand visits to each gas station coffee bar, factoring in the taste and quality of the coffee, the variety of add-ins, and the overall cleanliness. While individual locations can vary — and some Loaf 'N Jug stores may offer a better experience — this particular visit fell short. If you're looking for a satisfying cup of coffee, it may be worth holding out for a better brew down the road.