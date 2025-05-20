Why We Always Avoid Coffee At This Gas Station Chain
If you're desperate for caffeine on the road, gas station coffee bars can be a hidden blessing — but not every stop is a jackpot. After ranking 18 different gas station coffee bars across America, one chain landed firmly at the bottom of our list, Loaf 'N Jug. A convenience store and gas station combo with locations across Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, and New Mexico, Loaf 'N Jug's coffee experience left a lot to be desired. First, the variety just wasn't there. While many gas stations offer a solid selection of syrups, sweeteners, and creamers, Loaf 'N Jug's "coffee bar" feels more like a bare-bones setup. If you're hoping for hazelnut, vanilla, or even a seasonal splash of pumpkin spice, you're likely out of luck.
We found the coffee itself was also hit or miss. Some dispensers were completely empty, while others had coffee that had clearly been sitting for a while. And in an era when even gas station coffee can rival cafe chains, there's really no excuse for that. Our rankings are based on firsthand visits to each gas station coffee bar, factoring in the taste and quality of the coffee, the variety of add-ins, and the overall cleanliness. While individual locations can vary — and some Loaf 'N Jug stores may offer a better experience — this particular visit fell short. If you're looking for a satisfying cup of coffee, it may be worth holding out for a better brew down the road.
How to hack a better cup of gas station coffee
Some chains like QuickChek, Wawa, Sheetz, and Quick Trip have completely nailed it — offering great coffee, endless flavor options, and clean, easy setups. But if you find yourself facing an empty flavor dispenser or a sparse coffee bar, don't give up yet — your savior might just be a few aisles away. Grab a chocolate milk or a flavored protein shake for an instant flavor boost. If you can find them, hot cocoa packets can turn plain coffee into a quick mocha, and candy bars like peanut butter cups can melt right into your cup for a rich, indulgent twist.
You might even spot shelf stable creamers, honey packets, or small spice containers with cinnamon or nutmeg to sprinkle on top. And if all else fails, grab a packaged ice cream treat — a scoopable pint or even a soft ice cream bar — and drop a bit into your cup. It's an easy way to turn a sad brew into something closer to an affogato or a vanilla sweet cream cold brew, the kind of treat you'd expect from a proper cafe. Sure, it's not the deluxe coffee bar you'll find at the best gas stations at the top of our ranking, but a little creativity goes a long way. When the road calls and you need a better brew fast, your coffee fix might be closer — and more delicious — than you think.