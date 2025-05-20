The Publix Supreme Cake You Should Skip If There's Another Option

Grocery store bakeries land on a broad spectrum of quality. Sure, the illuminated glass cases of glistening pastries and ornate tiered cakes are great to look at, but there's no way a supermarket bakery can compare to a "regular" bakery, right? Publix is here to dissuade any doubts, because the Southern grocery chain is known for not just having the best supermarket cakes, but some of the best cakes in the game, period. We decided to put this to the test, reluctantly taking on the dreaded task of sampling and ranking five Publix Supreme cakes (just kidding; it was awesome). Honestly, there wasn't any cake out of the five that we wanted to label the worst of the bunch, as they were all genuinely fantastic cakes. However, one had to come in last, and for us it was the orange cannoli cake.

Our criticisms for this cake are minimal, mostly coming down to what we found to be a "slightly artificial" orange flavor. This off-putting flavoring may have also affected the density of the cake, which was our only other complaint. Other than that, the frosting was delicious and creamy, the vanilla cake was overshadowed by the orange but still had a nice flavor, and the ganache drizzle was certifiably yummy. The cake was also decorated beautifully — as are all the Publix Supreme cakes — adorned with whole cannolis, huge swirls of buttercream, and a sprinkling of orange zest. All in all, this is the cake we'd choose last in a lineup of the other Publix cakes, but we're certain there are plenty of people who would enjoy it.