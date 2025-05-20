The Limited-Edition Starbucks Cups Covered In Jewels And Worth Top Dollar

Nobody can resist the appeal of a fun coffee mug or tumbler. We collect them, hoard them like little treasures to show off now and then, or proudly display them on kitchen shelves and coffee machines. Just think about how many brightly colored Owala and Stanleys are crammed in your cabinets (because, yes, there's a difference between Owalas and Stanleys). The question is, just how much are you willing to spend on a flashy mug? For some Starbucks fans, the answer is hundreds, if not thousands.

Throughout the last decade or so, Starbucks has released several limited-edition cups and tumblers bedazzled with Swarovski crystals. At the time of release, many of these cups were sold for around $100-$150, but today you'll see those same cups going for triple or quadruple the price — and people still buy them! Some designs include fully studded exteriors, while others only have a band of sparkly Swarovski crystals, but all designs were created in limited quantities. The first Swarovski collaboration, designed to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte (which does contain real pumpkin, BTW), sold out in under one hour. The exclusive cups are still so popular that they sell on retailer sites for upwards of $1,000.