The Best Capri Sun Flavor Is Also The Simplest

Ask a millennial to name an iconic drink from our generation, and you're bound to hear Capri Sun in the mix. Despite the fact that the brand was invented in the 1960s, the drink became ubiquitous in the late '80s, '90s, and early 2000s. Its iconic pouches seemed to slither right from their disembodied commercial depiction as quicksilver into the pantries and fridges of every home. What wasn't as universally agreed upon, however, was which flavor of Capri Sun was the tastiest. It's hard to be decisive when you're young.

They say that with age comes wisdom, and so at Tasting Table, we decided to flex our more fully-formed analytical minds to answer the childhood debate over which Capri Sun flavor is the best. Coincidentally enough, in our ranking of 10 Capri Sun flavors, it was the simplest one: Capri Sun Lemonade. For our taste tester, it came down to being the pouch that was most true to its label. While the flavors of Strawberry Kiwi or Roarin' Waters Grape felt a little muddled for the adult palate, lemonade Capri Sun was straightforward, sweet, and exactly what it purported to be — lemonade.

For many millennials (and really, Capri Sun enthusiasts of all ages), lemonade might seem a blasphemous choice to label as the best Capri Sun flavor. Over fruit punch? However, this particular pouch actually has history on its side. Of the first two Capri Sun flavors ever sold in a store, lemon was one! The other? A refreshing orange flavor.