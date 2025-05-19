The Store-Bought Pepperoni Brand You Should Avoid At All Costs

Slices of pepperoni are perfect for piling onto a charcuterie board, topping a homemade pizza, or stuffing into a sammie. With such flexible uses (and no need to pre-cook because it's cured, like chorizo), this spiced sausage is a versatile ingredient to keep in the fridge all year round. However, there's one store-bought pepperoni brand you should avoid at all costs: Margherita pepperoni. The loser in our ranking of 7 store-bought pepperoni brands, this contender was extremely oily and fatty.

Pepperoni sausage is made with a mixture of pork and beef, and spices, such as cayenne pepper and sweet paprika. The meat has a high fat content, which is why the end product can have an oily texture. Having said that, Margherita pepperoni was simply too greasy and left an unappetizing film behind that lingered in the mouth. Each slice had a sweaty sheen to it, and the flavor was all fat and salt with little complexity. While pepperoni is cured with a hefty quantity of salt, like other processed meats, we expected there to be more flavor, brightness, or acidity to balance out the sodium. Sadly, this wasn't the case. If we'd tasted it on its own without the other options, it would've been acceptable, but when pitted against other brands, it was easily the worst. With so many other options available at the grocery store, you'd be better off picking something else.