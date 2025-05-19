Italy's Favorite Espresso Substitute Is Made From An Unexpected Ingredient

As much as Italians love espresso – the first espresso machine was created by an enterprising Italian, and espresso remains one of the most popular drinks within the country – a buzzy cafe culture has given rise to other beverages. Caffe D'Orzo, also known as orzo, is a coffee alternative that was first created in Italy. Instead of brewing up a warm mug of comfort with coffee beans, this drink is made using ground barley. Cups of orzo are served similarly to drinks made with shots of espresso. Beverages made with orzo can also be similarly brewed with standard coffee-making equipment and machines.

The use of orzo began during World War II when cafe workers had to get creative with ingredients due to restrictions and high costs of food items. Since coffee was limited, a few workers started roasting barley and brewing it in the same way as coffee beans. Though the appearance of brewed orzo may look similar to coffee in terms of color and thickness, however, a mug of orzo won't offer the same kind of rich kick as a shot of poured espresso. Orzo tastes a bit more earthy with subtle bitter notes that may leave coffee lovers sliding this drink off to the side if not prepared correctly.