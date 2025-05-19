The Best Protein Cookie Comes From This Popular Health Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're on the go and need to reach for a quick snack that will refuel you with essential nutrients and satisfy your appetite, a protein cookie is an ideal choice. Not all of these cookies are created equal, though. Some can be downright chalky and unpleasant, while others are much more flavorful and fulfilling. Tasting Table performed a rigorous round of research to determine the absolute best store-bought protein cookie and concluded that the Atkins peanut butter cookie earned the top spot. Boasting a balanced peanut butter flavor and a hearty helping of nutrients, this is the gold standard of protein cookies.

Per Tasting Table's rankings, the Atkins peanut butter cookie stood out against other similarly flavored protein-rich options for its thoughtfully crafted flavor that went neither too light nor too heavy on the peanut butter presence. Further, the cookies contain roughly 10 grams of protein, which makes up about 20% of one's daily intake without being too much. Rather than adding tons of sugar to the mix, the Atkins cookies contain just 1 gram of sugar and 4 grams of sugar alcohols, along with a zero-calorie sweetener called sucralose. In addition to Tasting Table's estimation, scores of positive reviews bolster the cookie as a cut above the rest.