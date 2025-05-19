The Point Of A Salt Cellar, And What To Look For When You Buy One

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some culinary accessories look lovely on your kitchen counter but fall short on practicality. Salt cellars are not that. While charming and aesthetically pleasing, they're also quite useful in everyday cooking. Alternatively known as salt boxes or salt pigs, these "keepers of salt" offer ultimate control over the amount of salt dispensed into foods — but there are a few things to keep in mind.

For some insider tips on using a salt cellar, we reached out to expert Joni Brosnan, owner of Joni's Kitchen in Montauk, New York, whose new cookbook, "Joni's, A Love Letter to Summer in Montauk," is available for pre-sale now and can be purchased on her website. Brosnan notes that "keeping a salt cellar by your stove allows you to conveniently pinch salt while you cook or bake, while also looking aesthetic." She also reveals her affinity for ceramic or marble cellars — as well as for Himalayan salt — and suggests a few ways to protect those precious crystals.

"While it's tempting to leave your cellar open — dust, humidity, and stale air can seep into your salt," she says. "Keep it covered with a heavy-bottomed lid." Since you'll be handling the salt with your fingers, the need for good hygiene is crucial. "It's also important to have clean hands when you get in there so as not to encourage mold growth or cross-contamination!" she adds. With Brosnan's expert tips in mind, here is what you need to know about buying and using various types of salt cellars.