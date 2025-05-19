The Point Of A Salt Cellar, And What To Look For When You Buy One
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Some culinary accessories look lovely on your kitchen counter but fall short on practicality. Salt cellars are not that. While charming and aesthetically pleasing, they're also quite useful in everyday cooking. Alternatively known as salt boxes or salt pigs, these "keepers of salt" offer ultimate control over the amount of salt dispensed into foods — but there are a few things to keep in mind.
For some insider tips on using a salt cellar, we reached out to expert Joni Brosnan, owner of Joni's Kitchen in Montauk, New York, whose new cookbook, "Joni's, A Love Letter to Summer in Montauk," is available for pre-sale now and can be purchased on her website. Brosnan notes that "keeping a salt cellar by your stove allows you to conveniently pinch salt while you cook or bake, while also looking aesthetic." She also reveals her affinity for ceramic or marble cellars — as well as for Himalayan salt — and suggests a few ways to protect those precious crystals.
"While it's tempting to leave your cellar open — dust, humidity, and stale air can seep into your salt," she says. "Keep it covered with a heavy-bottomed lid." Since you'll be handling the salt with your fingers, the need for good hygiene is crucial. "It's also important to have clean hands when you get in there so as not to encourage mold growth or cross-contamination!" she adds. With Brosnan's expert tips in mind, here is what you need to know about buying and using various types of salt cellars.
Salt cellar with magnetic swivel lid
Some salt cellars have a wide-open hole for accessing the salt, but lidded options are generally preferred for storing delicate salts. This can also help prevent degradation of salt quality when exposed to air or moisture. These cellars come in various materials and feature a tight-fitting lid, making them ideal for humid environments or near stovetop cooking. The lid acts as a barrier against moisture, dust, grease, odors, and other contaminants, keeping your salt clean and dry.
A very popular type of lidded salt cellar is one with a magnetic lid that easily swivels or slides for salt access. These allow you to grab salt crystals with a single hand — just slide the lid to the side with your finger and pinch the amount of salt you need. These cellars often come in acacia, olive wood, or wood-like materials such as this sleek, streamlined Totally Bamboo Salt Cellar. They blend with most any kitchen decor and are typically very affordable, ranging from roughly $10 to $20, or up to $40 or more for premium designs or brands. Look for one with dual compartments for holding your two favorite specialty salts, or spring for a three-tier box that swivels out for accessing even more salts or spices.
Marble and stone salt cellars with heavy lids
As Brosnan noted, a heavy-bottomed lid offers even more salt protection in kitchen environments. That's where sturdier salt cellars come in handy, such as this HESHIBI Marble Salt Cellar on Amazon or ones made with other natural sources, such as granite, onyx, or other stoneware. The cellars and lids are typically created from the same heavy materials, making the lids solid enough to keep out contaminants and moisture, which can lead to clumping.
If possible, find a marble salt cellar with a heavy lid that nestles deep into the pot rather than resting atop it; this serves as an extra sealant. A sizable knob on the lid makes it easier to remove when it's time for dashing those salty crystals into your evolving culinary creations. It also facilitates an extra push to help seal in freshness while simultaneously preserving from the elements. Onyx versions of this style, such as this SHESHSTONES Green Onyx Celtic Salt Container, inject color, interesting patterns, and the simple beauty of stone into your kitchen decor.
Salt box with hinged lid
As noted before, a salt box is another common name for a salt cellar, often used in an overarching way to mean any type of container for storing and easily accessing kitchen or table salts. However, some of these containers are actually shaped like boxes. One design is particularly useful as it comes with a hinged lid. The lid fits securely into and over the container, but the hinge feature allows you prop it open when actively cooking, then tuck it back into place to protect the salt when not in use.
These types of cellars are often available in ceramic or wood, which makes for easy cleaning. This hinge-lid ZERO JAPAN Salt Box on Amazon also features a useful side handle for transporting the container around the kitchen as needed, or over to the table for continued use while dining. The box itself is ceramic, while the hinged lid is fashioned from hinoki, a Japanese cypress wood known for its smooth aesthetic and renowned resilience. It also brings a very subtle, soothing, natural fragrance into your kitchen space.
Salt pigs for easy access
One glance at a typical salt pig, with its extended snout-like opening, seemingly indicates how its name arose. However, it's said that the word "pig," in this case, is actually an ancient Scottish word for a pot or earthenware vessel. This type of salt cellar is one of the most accessible of all, as its wide opening allows easy access for a handful or a pinch, whatever the occasion requires. An alternate name for a salt pig is, appropriately, a pinch pot.
Because of its curved opening, a salt pig is typically made from a moldable material such as ceramic, like this modern, minimalist Pohido Salt Pig, which comes in four different colors. If you have a busy kitchen or a quick turnaround for dinner, this design lets you grab-and-go with little fanfare. Salt pigs take up a bit more counter space, but they're colorful, stylish workhorses that earn their place.
The glaring issue with this type of salt cellar is exposure of the salt to exterior elements, including moisture and ordinary kitchen contaminants. It's rare to find one with an included lid, so you'll need to refresh the salt supply often. However, you could also create your own kitchen hack by covering the opening with food-storage bowl coverings commonly referred to as "shower cap" covers. They come in multiple sizes, with options for clear, plastic disposable versions, or reusable cloth ones. The colorful, patterned designs of these Patelei Reusable Bowl Covers come in 18 bold colors or interesting patterns to match most kitchen decor.
Glass salt cellars showcase specialty salts
Chefs can certainly use a glass salt cellar in the kitchen, but these containers particularly shine on the dining table. The clear aesthetic of designs such as this KooK Glass Salt Cellar (available on Amazon) showcases the brilliance of specialty salts, whether it's the flaky, pyramid-shaped crystals of Maldon finishing salt or the gentle hues of unrefined pink Himalayan salt. There's an endless parade of salts around the world that add color and intrigue to a table, while also elevating the flavor and complexity of the foods you're serving.
A glass salt cellar allows all diners to view their salty options, while also fostering conversation on the diverse qualities of Mother Nature's natural minerals. Consider purchasing several small, clear-glass, salt keepers and placing them across the dining table for accessible sharing. Some cellars come with small spoons to avoid multiple finger pinches and potential cross contamination.
While glass salt cellars in the kitchen are potentially susceptible to breakage or moisture accumulation, there's at least one subtle reason for chefs to use them when cooking. Some chefs believe that visualizing and touching the salt as it enters food can help sharpen your culinary abilities, cementing your intuitive senses for seasoning, namely, how much salt to use, when to add it, and which types of salt work better in various dishes.