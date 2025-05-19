This Sauce Might Be The Best Way To Add Flavor To Frozen Chicken Nuggets

Frozen chicken nuggets that have been air fried to crispy perfection hit the spot when served simply with fries and a squirt of ketchup. However, if you're looking for a classier way to zhush up those nugs, we've got a superb idea — toss them in a homemade stir-fry sauce.

To get started, whip up an aromatic sauce with your favorite Asian condiments — such as soy, oyster, or chili sauce — before adding in a dash of vinegar and a sprinkle of sugar for balance. You could also incorporate aromatics — like ginger, garlic, and scallions — or toss in some sliced chiles for heat and color. Add your prepared sauce to your wok and once it's heated through and thickened, tumble in your crispy chicken nuggets to coat them in all that delicious savory goodness. Give everything a quick stir and serve immediately before the chicken gets soggy.

This simple method is a great way to transform frozen chicken nuggets into a takeout dish if you add in some veggies or noodles. As the soy and oyster sauce are packed full of umami flavors, the nuggets are transformed into a filling and fragrant meal that tastes salty, spicy, and sweet in every bite. This occurs because soy sauce contains an amino acid called glutamate, which lends foods a rounded quality and fulsome taste. The sweeter note, from brown sugar, honey, or jaggery, creates a sauce that's complex and layered with flavor.