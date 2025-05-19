This Sauce Might Be The Best Way To Add Flavor To Frozen Chicken Nuggets
Frozen chicken nuggets that have been air fried to crispy perfection hit the spot when served simply with fries and a squirt of ketchup. However, if you're looking for a classier way to zhush up those nugs, we've got a superb idea — toss them in a homemade stir-fry sauce.
To get started, whip up an aromatic sauce with your favorite Asian condiments — such as soy, oyster, or chili sauce — before adding in a dash of vinegar and a sprinkle of sugar for balance. You could also incorporate aromatics — like ginger, garlic, and scallions — or toss in some sliced chiles for heat and color. Add your prepared sauce to your wok and once it's heated through and thickened, tumble in your crispy chicken nuggets to coat them in all that delicious savory goodness. Give everything a quick stir and serve immediately before the chicken gets soggy.
This simple method is a great way to transform frozen chicken nuggets into a takeout dish if you add in some veggies or noodles. As the soy and oyster sauce are packed full of umami flavors, the nuggets are transformed into a filling and fragrant meal that tastes salty, spicy, and sweet in every bite. This occurs because soy sauce contains an amino acid called glutamate, which lends foods a rounded quality and fulsome taste. The sweeter note, from brown sugar, honey, or jaggery, creates a sauce that's complex and layered with flavor.
Use chicken nuggets to make a shortcut General Tso's chicken
You may have come across Chinese dishes, like General Tso's chicken or orange chicken, where small chunks of chicken are coated in cornstarch and deep fried before they're tossed in a sauce at the very last moment so they don't lose their crispness. Using chicken nuggets saves time by eliminating the need to batter your chicken, which means you can create an entire meal in minutes. Moreover, you can oven bake or air fry your chicken nuggets instead of deep frying them, which results in a lighter-tasting meal.
Bake your nuggets for a slightly longer time period than the cooking instructions advise and they'll become extra crispy and stray crunchy instead of getting gummy when they're coated in sauce. Having said that, you can leave them in the sauce longer, allowing the coating to absorb the sauce for nuggets with a bouncier mouthfeel.
Simple ways to elevate your stir-fry sauce include drizzling in some sesame oil for a nutty aroma, or adding a splash of fish sauce for a saltier, richer quality. Alternatively, you can use a store-bought stir-fry sauce for the ultimate convenience. Other ways to add flavor to frozen chicken nuggets include tossing them into a chicken tikka sauce or serving them with a herby pesto dip. One of the cutest ideas is to turn your nuggets into mini chicken parmesans by dolloping on some marinara sauce and topping with shredded cheese before broiling.