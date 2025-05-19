The Worst Whole Foods Prepared Soup Tastes Like Tomato Water And Regret

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you find yourself at the Whole Foods soup bar eying an Italian classic, stop immediately. While you would expect minestrone to be filling, texturally interesting, flavorful, and comforting, it is instead a disappointing watery mess that makes us grieve for the vegetables swimming in it. We taste-tested eight prepared soups at Whole Foods, and none of them were such a far cry from their classic counterpart as the minestrone.

The soup was watery and flavorless — two adjectives that should never be attached to the otherwise thick and hearty minestrone that's traditionally bursting with different flavors on account of the many ingredients it combines. The Whole Foods version contains a plethora of ingredients, such as tomatoes, beans, squash, lemon juice, fennel seed, red pepper flakes, and even parmesan! But this variety just doesn't come across in the texture or the taste; the whole soup simply falls flat.

Whole Foods sells the packaged version of this tomato juice (sorry, soup) online, and many people who have purchased it share our feelings about it. The vegetables are mushy, the reviews say, completely drowned in the tomato broth. Some expected the kind of soup that could rival a homemade one, ultimately concluding it's genuinely easier (and possibly cheaper) to just make one at home.