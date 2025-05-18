The Classic Fish Red Lobster Uses For Its Fish And Chips
If you want to load up on seafood, Red Lobster is a reliable destination. From the Lemon Basil Mahi and live lobster to the Crunch-Fried Flounder and Admiral's Feast, there's something on the menu for every mood and moment. However, we reckon you shouldn't overlook the simpler items on offer, such as the classic serving of fish and chips. This crispy-coated dish comes with a serving of hush puppies and coleslaw and is made with wild-caught Cod.
Cod is a subtle flavored fish that has a firm structure, which is why it's so awesome for dunking in batter and deep frying. Unlike delicate-textured fish, such as tilapia, it doesn't fall apart when it meets the intense heat of the deep fryer and is able to stay intact and remain moist in the middle. As the batter on the cod is light and simple, it doesn't overpower the mellow taste of the fish, creating a harmonious balance where its natural flavor can shine.
Wild-caught cod are captured in their natural habitat and tend to have a richer taste and leaner texture than cod that are farm-raised because they have to use their muscles to swim against the current. They also have a higher amount of omega fatty acids, which are known to improve heart health by helping to lower blood pressure and increase good cholesterol. Haddock and plaice make great substitutes for cod but have a more pronounced fishy flavor and softer texture.
Red Lobster's fish and chips are coated in a crispy beer batter
Traditionally, the batter for fish and chips is made with a mixture of flour, seasonings, and a liquid. Usually this liquid element is simply a dash of still water — however, seltzer or club soda can also be used (their carbonated quality results in a lighter batter that's closer to tempura made with cornstarch). Red Lobster's fish, however, is beer-battered to lend it extra flavor, texture, and color.
The ethanol in the beer has a lower boiling point than water, which means it evaporates faster, resulting in a coating that's super-crispy and crackly. The bubbles of carbon dioxide in the beer expand when they hit the hot fat and create little pockets of aerated texture and it's this crunchiness that makes a serving of fish and chips so moreish and savory when paired with the tender cod inside. The crispy batter protects the delicate fish encased inside from overcooking and becoming dry and rubbery.
Red Lobster's battered fish is served with Chesapeake fries, which are made by tossing a regular batch of fries in Old Bay seasoning, which is a blend of celery seed, herbs, cayenne pepper, and more. This move veers from the norm as classic fish and chips are usually sprinkled with salt and vinegar while still hot from the fryer.