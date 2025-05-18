The Classic Fish Red Lobster Uses For Its Fish And Chips

If you want to load up on seafood, Red Lobster is a reliable destination. From the Lemon Basil Mahi and live lobster to the Crunch-Fried Flounder and Admiral's Feast, there's something on the menu for every mood and moment. However, we reckon you shouldn't overlook the simpler items on offer, such as the classic serving of fish and chips. This crispy-coated dish comes with a serving of hush puppies and coleslaw and is made with wild-caught Cod.

Cod is a subtle flavored fish that has a firm structure, which is why it's so awesome for dunking in batter and deep frying. Unlike delicate-textured fish, such as tilapia, it doesn't fall apart when it meets the intense heat of the deep fryer and is able to stay intact and remain moist in the middle. As the batter on the cod is light and simple, it doesn't overpower the mellow taste of the fish, creating a harmonious balance where its natural flavor can shine.

Wild-caught cod are captured in their natural habitat and tend to have a richer taste and leaner texture than cod that are farm-raised because they have to use their muscles to swim against the current. They also have a higher amount of omega fatty acids, which are known to improve heart health by helping to lower blood pressure and increase good cholesterol. Haddock and plaice make great substitutes for cod but have a more pronounced fishy flavor and softer texture.