The Trader Joe's Frozen Japanese Treat Customers Can't Stop Buying

The Trader Joe's Japanese Mini Taiyaki comes in a package of eight for about $4.99. Instructions on the bag advise customers to pop the taiyaki into an oven, air fryer, or microwave, but Reddit users mentioned that the microwave won't produce the best results. While the dessert is meant to be served warm, more than one customer expressed that they couldn't bear to wait that long, including one Redditor who said that they have "been eating them frozen like an animal." Trader Joe's fans know when they've found a hit, which seems to be the case for these Japanese Mini Taiyaki, since another Reddit user went so far as to say the treats are "dangerous. For me. And my wallet."

According to the Trader Joe's website, the Japanese Mini Taiyaki are created by "an esteemed manufacturer in Japan," most likely from a big-name brand such as the kind that supplies other Trader Joe's food. Taiyaki is a wildly popular Japanese dessert and arguably one of the absolute best street foods you'll find in Japan. The treat gets its name from the fish it's modeled after, the sea bream, though you won't find this bundle of dough stuffed with actual seafood. Taiyaki is significant to Japanese culture, but it's also quickly become a popular dessert in America. If Reddit's opinion means anything to you, maybe you'll agree that Trader Joe's Japanese Mini Taiyaki is an easy "9/10."