Michael Symon's Frozen Fruit Hack Transforms Classic Peaches And Cream

When the weather heats up, it's time to find new ways to cool down with a sweet treat. The myriad of frozen and no-bake desserts perfect for summer means there are plenty of options from classic favorites to new, upgraded takes. Chef Michael Symon has a unique twist on a summertime peaches and cream dessert, which mimics the technique that makes granita different from sorbet. As revealed by Food Network, he starts by freezing overripe peaches for at least five hours to an entire day to firm up the texture before using a box grater to shred the frozen fruit over a bowl of shortbread cookies, finishing it off with a dollop of freshly made whipped cream. The addition of grated frozen peaches can be included in a number of different desserts, whether frozen or not.

As simple to prepare as it is refreshing to enjoy, this frozen fruit hack will elevate your summer snacking to new heights. With a consistency part way between a slushie and a sorbet, a traditional granita is typically made with either coffee or pureed fruit, water, and sweetener. Symon's version streamlines the classic recipe by skipping the sweetener in favor of peaches that are overripe and therefore already naturally sweet and freezing the fruit to achieve a consistency perfect for grating into your dish.