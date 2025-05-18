The Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza Product That Left Customers Hungry And Disappointed

A simple trip to Trader Joe's is the ultimate plan for a cheat meal. After a long day, what's better than throwing in a comfortingly cheesy frozen pizza? But before you fall into a happy spiral researching the absolute best wines to pair with different kinds of pizzas, be warned. Customers are raging about one particular product; the Panzerotti Pizza Bites promise novelty, but reviews suggest they are thick and flavorless. Unless you're interested in feeling hungry and disappointed? It's best to give them a miss.

One Reddit thread opens with a queasy-looking emoji and compares the mini-calzone-style treats to unappetizing donuts. "I don't mind the dough, I just wish that wasn't all I was tasting," said one Redditor. Another agreed, "The filling to dough ratio is tiny. I was expecting these to ooze with cheese, kinda like a mozzarella stick. They are also on the bland side."

A separate thread parrots a similar narrative, with the original poster writing: "You need a detective to find the cheese." The lackluster approach to filling seems to be the primary issue. And while the product is potentially salvageable with a little creativity, it just can't compete with the stronger performers in the pizza realm. Stick to classic pizzas or rolls instead.