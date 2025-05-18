The Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza Product That Left Customers Hungry And Disappointed
A simple trip to Trader Joe's is the ultimate plan for a cheat meal. After a long day, what's better than throwing in a comfortingly cheesy frozen pizza? But before you fall into a happy spiral researching the absolute best wines to pair with different kinds of pizzas, be warned. Customers are raging about one particular product; the Panzerotti Pizza Bites promise novelty, but reviews suggest they are thick and flavorless. Unless you're interested in feeling hungry and disappointed? It's best to give them a miss.
One Reddit thread opens with a queasy-looking emoji and compares the mini-calzone-style treats to unappetizing donuts. "I don't mind the dough, I just wish that wasn't all I was tasting," said one Redditor. Another agreed, "The filling to dough ratio is tiny. I was expecting these to ooze with cheese, kinda like a mozzarella stick. They are also on the bland side."
A separate thread parrots a similar narrative, with the original poster writing: "You need a detective to find the cheese." The lackluster approach to filling seems to be the primary issue. And while the product is potentially salvageable with a little creativity, it just can't compete with the stronger performers in the pizza realm. Stick to classic pizzas or rolls instead.
Potential options to save the day
Nobody wants basic bread for dinner after a long day. If those bad reviews have left you hesitating on Trader Joe's aisles, don't worry. Tasting Table laboriously embarked on a review of every Trader Joe's frozen pizza. The results? There's a clear replacement: add the Wood-Fired Naples Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza to your cart. The zingy pepperoni and crisp crust are simple but effective, and the reviewer even suggests that it justifies occasionally skipping takeouts. Customers online are equally complimentary; this pizza wins top place as a lazy meal contender.
DIY pizza products don't need to be time-demanding, either. Just learn how to make two-ingredient pizza dough. Alternatively — for those who've already stashed Panzerotti Pizza Bites in their freezer — get creative. "If you melt some butter with a little garlic powder and some parmesan and drizzle it on top, they're much better," one Reddit user revealed. Don't shy away from adding extra toppings for emergency measures.