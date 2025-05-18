Why You Should Bake Your Next Pie In A Casserole Dish

When baking a pie, the most typical type of bakeware tends to be a pie pan. Not only does its unique design allow for a great ratio of crust to filling, but the dedicated dish even promotes a perfectly cooked result. That said, pie plates aren't the only vessel that can be used to bake a pie. As a matter of fact, both sweet and savory recipes can be prepared in all kinds of cookware. There is, however, particular merit to be found in using a tried-and-true casserole dish.

Unlike standard pie plates that average 9 inches in diameter, most casserole dishes have larger, rectangular dimensions that often measure 9 inches by 13 inches. As a result, casserole dishes are a fabulous choice when baking for a crowd as they yield more pie without the hassle of having to prepare (and, later, handle) several smaller pies. Additionally, there's an opportunity to boost flavor and texture by increasing the quantity of filling since the dishes tend to be deeper than pie pans. Plus, thanks to the casserole dish's high-walled edges, fully loaded fillings will be better supported, making for easier slicing.

Practicalities aside, preparing pie in a casserole dish also has aesthetic benefits. Based on their impressive size, casserole-baked pies are guaranteed to wow. But, this is especially true if basic dishes are abandoned for funkier shapes or novelty dishes. More on that, up next...