The Emergency Red Button In Every Wendy's Kitchen (And What It Does)
There's a certain allure that draws us to fast food chains — and Wendy's is no exception. Whether it's a protein-packed secret menu item or the chain's variety of dipping sauces, that drive-thru is always calling. But this is one mystery that has caught the attention of Wendy's customers everywhere, and that is the purpose of the red (or gold) button inside every one of the chain's kitchens. While the purpose of the button is not always clear to customers standing at the register, employees (especially those working in the kitchen) know it is to help ensure safety should an emergency happen.
In a photo of the infamous red button posted on one Reddit thread, there is a sign that explains that the button will turn off the electricity to the cooking equipment — such as the grill or the fryers — if an emergency occurs. The button is there in case a fire breaks out or another dire emergency takes place. By cutting the electricity to the kitchen equipment, employees or firefighters can more easily put out the fire if there isn't a continuous stream of energy being fed into it.
The red button maximizes safety for Wendy's employees
Part of the reason why the button is so helpful in reducing the risk or spread of electrical fires in the kitchen is that it allows for immediate action by Wendy's staff. As soon as they see a sign of faulty wiring or equipment, they can press the button and immediately end the threat well before a fire ever breaks out — or before it gets out of hand. This is why the emergency shut-off system is placed in an easy-to-reach spot, so that the staff may use it without losing time.
Automated systems like these are meant to improve the work and lives of those employed by the fast food chain, and the red emergency button is just one example of this. While you may be there to order the best burger on the Wendy's menu, this kitchen feature will help protect customers and staff alike by keeping the entire building safe in stressful situations. So, if you ever see one of these buttons within arm's reach, don't let temptation win and press it. Leave it to trained staff to handle kitchen-related emergencies and allow them to manage their locations properly.