The Rich Pastries That Benefit From A Pistachio Crunch

Lovers of pastries might have strong opinions as to whether or not it's "nuts" to add crunchy ingredients like almonds, pecans, or walnuts to their favorite sweet treats. If you're curious about incorporating pistachio into your baked goods, you may be tempted to start with something simple and smooth like pistachio cream. With that said, chopped pistachios are an excellent unexpected filling to add to your cinnamon rolls for a major textural upgrade. The benefits of adding pistachios to your next batch of homemade cinnamon rolls are, much like a pistachio itself, multifaceted.

For one, chopped pistachios provide a lovely crunch to vary up the mouthfeel of ordinary fluffy cinnamon rolls. Second to this is the beautiful bit of green color that shines through in the filling and topping, making the cinnamon rolls look as good as they taste. Finally, you can't deny that pistachios are rich in protein and other nutrients, making them an ideal inclusion in an otherwise decadent pastry.