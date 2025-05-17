Giada De Laurentiis' Coffee Cocktail Pairs Cold Brew With An Unlikely Spirit

You may want to slide your go-to espresso martini off to the side after tasting Giada De Laurentiis' unique cocktail recipe. Borrowing from the Italian caffé shakerato, a foamy espresso-based drink commonly served during summers, this foamy delight is everything you want in a sweet sipper. Yet instead of the usual ingredients to make a classic shakerato – espresso, sugar, and ice – De Laurentiis puts her own boozy spin on the recipe. The result is not only pretty to look at but also delicious to taste, so you can easily impress friends at your next party.

Making the drink mirrors how it sounds — shaking ingredients to frothy, foamy perfection before straining the cocktail into glasses to serve. Similar to the Greek Freddo espresso, typical shakerato ingredients are poured over ice. De Laurentiis enhances her recipe with limoncello liqueur and vodka, and rather than espresso, her boozy drink calls for cold brew coffee. Combining limoncello and coffee offers a surprisingly refreshing and sweet sip, as bright, zesty lemon flavors balance out some of the richer, bitter notes offered by the coffee. "[It's] liquid dessert," De Laurentiis explains on her YouTube channel.