These Are The Absolute Best Sugar-Free Cookies Money Can Buy

Whether you're trying to cut back on sugar or have a specific dietary limitation that requires attention, there are selections of sugar-free snacks that are enjoyable to eat. Just because you're skimping out on sugar doesn't mean you also need to cut corners with taste. Though finding delicious sugar-free cookies may require some careful searching, sans-sugar snacks may give the full-sugar versions a run in terms of taste and the snacking experience. We took it upon ourselves to sample a variety of sugar-free cookies to help you decide which ones to buy from the store and which packages are better left on market shelves.

Wrapped in an easily recognizable blue and white package, Highkey Sugar-Free Sandwich Cookies are ones to seek out. Upon opening the package, you'll clearly understand what kind of cookies this sugar-free recipe is trying to mimic. Yet after your first bite, you'll be filled with hope, as crispy chocolate cookies give way to a creamy middle filling. This sweet, soft center helps create a cohesive treat that rivals the classic favorite Oreo cookie. Though the treats might cost a bit more than other store-bought cookies, you're getting what you pay for.