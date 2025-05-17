These Are The Absolute Best Sugar-Free Cookies Money Can Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're trying to cut back on sugar or have a specific dietary limitation that requires attention, there are selections of sugar-free snacks that are enjoyable to eat. Just because you're skimping out on sugar doesn't mean you also need to cut corners with taste. Though finding delicious sugar-free cookies may require some careful searching, sans-sugar snacks may give the full-sugar versions a run in terms of taste and the snacking experience. We took it upon ourselves to sample a variety of sugar-free cookies to help you decide which ones to buy from the store and which packages are better left on market shelves.
Wrapped in an easily recognizable blue and white package, Highkey Sugar-Free Sandwich Cookies are ones to seek out. Upon opening the package, you'll clearly understand what kind of cookies this sugar-free recipe is trying to mimic. Yet after your first bite, you'll be filled with hope, as crispy chocolate cookies give way to a creamy middle filling. This sweet, soft center helps create a cohesive treat that rivals the classic favorite Oreo cookie. Though the treats might cost a bit more than other store-bought cookies, you're getting what you pay for.
Keep cupboards stocked with quality sugar-free snacks
Made with stevia extract and monk fruit extract, Highkey Sugar-Free Sandwich Cookies are not only gluten-free but are also devoid of added sugars or artificial ingredients. One package of the cookies contains 10 individual cookies, and 3 packages come in one order. If you're looking to save, Highkey offers a 10% discount for subscription orders so you can make sure your cupboards are perpetually stashed. With these sugar-free treats at the ready, you can dunk pieces into milk or a milk alternative of your choice without hesitation or crumble the pieces on top of a bowl of yogurt, oatmeal, or ice cream.
Should you find that Highkey's sugar-free recipes work for both your palate and your budget, Highkey also offers a selection of wafers, mini cookies, milk chocolate pecan clusters, crackers, and soft-baked mini-treats to add to your cabinets. Alternatively, you can make your own sandwich cookies and use the exact ingredients that fit your dietary needs.