The Best Oven Temperature To Cook Frozen Chicken

We've all been there: Whether you're minutes out the door, halfway through your errands, or just stepping back in, the dreadful feeling of realizing you forgot to thaw the chicken hits us all the same. The regret is typically followed by scrambling for last-minute dinner ideas, but there's no need to switch up your plans because of a little ice — you just need to know how to properly bake frozen chicken.

Thawing chicken can be an all-day process, tempting you to blast the heat in order to quickly rid it of its frozen state. However, cooking the chicken at unnecessarily high temperatures leads to a cooked exterior and icy center, or poultry that's dried out and overcooked. Rather than trying to compensate for its frozenness, just bake it as normal. The temperature you usually cook a cut of chicken at, or perhaps a few degrees lower, is what you should stick to when baking it from frozen.

You want it to heat as evenly as possible, ensuring that the poultry reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit without any icy spots or dehydrated patches. If your marinated baked chicken is heated at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, or your chicken breast typically cooks at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, there is no need to mess with those numbers. While you may want to slightly decrease the temperature since the chicken will bake longer, make sure not to go lower than 325 degrees Fahrenheit.